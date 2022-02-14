Stendhal syndrome: the strange reaction that shakes tourists in Florence | Health

Looking at Leonardo da Vinci’s Adoration of the Magi in the thin corridors of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, I began to feel sick. My stomach tightened and my heart sped up. My knees started to buckle and my palms felt damp. Is the chicken liver crostini from lunch attacking me? Probably yes.

But for some tourists visiting Florence, these are symptoms of an acute illness that has nothing to do with food poisoning, but rather, apparently, with the city’s plethora of artwork.

Stendhal’s syndrome is considered a psychosomatic condition caused by exposure to Florence’s abundant artistic wealth.

Its name comes from the French writer Marie-Henri Beyle, better known by his pseudonym Stendhal, who, in 1817, described his visit to the Tuscan capital: “I was in a kind of ecstasy at the idea of ​​being in Florence… of a strong palpitation of the heart… my life force drained out of me and I walked in constant fear of falling to the ground.”

The syndrome was clinically described as a psychiatric disorder in 1989 by Graziella Magherini, a psychiatrist at the Santa Maria Nuova Hospital in Florence.

Magherini observed 106 patients, all tourists, who suffered vertigo, palpitations, hallucinations and depersonalization when looking at works of art such as Michelangelo’s sculptures and Botticelli’s paintings. They suffered “panic attacks, caused by the psychological impact of the artwork and travel,” Magherini said in 2019.

And cases of the syndrome continue to be verified to this day. “It normally occurs 10 to 20 times a year in certain people who are very sensitive. [e] maybe they’ve waited their whole lives to come to Tuscany”, says Simonetta Brandolini d’Adda, president of the Friends of Florence foundation.

“These iconic works of art — the works of Botticelli, Michelangelo’s David — are truly extraordinary. Some people are disoriented; it can be dizzying. I have often seen people start to cry,” she reports.

Botticelli’s Birth of Venus appears to be a specific stimulus for Stendhal syndrome.

“We’ve had at least one epileptic fit in front of the painting,” says Eike Schmidt, director of the Uffizi Gallery. “A gentleman also had a heart attack.”

That gentleman was Carlo Olmastroni, then 68 years old, from Bagno a Ripoli, Tuscany (Italy), who collapsed in the Uffizi Gallery in December 2018.

He recounted the episode: “I approached Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, and as I gazed at that marvel, my memories faded.”

His story was quickly reproduced by the Italian and foreign press and indicated as the most recent serious case of Stendhal syndrome.

But it may be better suited to illustrate another point: the rush of the press to propagate the romantic idea of ​​Stendhal’s syndrome, even though it is a condition that is hardly identified. Certainly, in Olmastroni’s case, something else was at stake.

“The diagnosis was not Stendhal’s syndrome, as some thought more romantically, but the obstruction of two coronary arteries. Perhaps, when admiring the Birth of Venus, they decided that there was nothing more beautiful to observe and they contracted permanently. !”, according to Olmastroni.

Fortunately, Olmastroni made a full recovery—in part, thanks to a defibrillator that had been installed the day before his visit, and also due to the presence of four doctors nearby, including two Italian cardiologists from the Sicily region who happened to be visiting the hospital. Uffizi Gallery that day.

He calls them his “guardian angels”. Had he suffered the heart attack at home, the story might have been different; perhaps Florence’s artistic treasure, far from making him sick, saved his life.

The problem many professionals face in describing Stendhal’s syndrome as a psychiatric disorder is the difficulty of analyzing its symptoms in relation to the more general ailments that often afflict tourists.

“Sometimes, at the Uffizi Gallery, some visitors have heart attacks or feel unwell,” says Cristina di Loreto, a psychotherapist who lives and works in Florence. “But it could just be being in an enclosed space with hundreds of other people. It could be agoraphobia, not Botticelli.”

The emotional reaction to art, for di Loreto, does not constitute a psychiatric disorder, even if it generates or contributes to the emergence of dangerous or worrying symptoms.

“When you’re looking at a work of art, there are specific areas of the brain that are activated — it’s like you’re seeing a beautiful man or woman — but that’s not enough to say it’s a syndrome. is included in the DSM-5, our manual on mental disorders,” she said.

Di Loreto believes that other factors may be at play: tourists’ expectations of Florence are very high, fueled by the ubiquity of its works of art in various media. All of this becomes excessive when they finally visit the city.

“It could be a self-fulfilling prophecy that makes some tourists feel something in the Florence air,” she says.

In this particular, Stendhal syndrome may be related to Jerusalem syndrome, which causes psychotic religious or messianic delusions among visitors to the holy city, and Paris syndrome, which causes tourists to develop acute psychiatric symptoms upon discovering that the French capital does not meet your high expectations, unrealistic.

Stendhal’s own words—”a kind of ecstasy at the thought of being in Florence”—seem to lend some credence to this theory.

Perhaps a self-fulfilling prophecy is also present in the press coverage of alleged cases of Stendhal’s syndrome, such as Olmastroni’s—journalists, enchanted by the romantic idea of ​​”disease through art”, diagnose people from a distance as they wish.

“Here in Florence, as in Venice, you breathe art,” psychotherapist Paolo Molino declared over lampredotto (tripe) sandwiches at the Mercado de Sant’Ambrogio in Florence. “In any corner of downtown, you come across something beautiful. It’s like being slapped in the face.”

But Molino agrees with Di Loreto that it’s difficult to describe Stendhal’s syndrome as a condition on its own or to distinguish its symptoms, which can also characterize travelers who are fatigued, dehydrated or otherwise exhausted. His concern is not that Florence will kill tourists, but that tourists will kill Florence.

“Florence is like the Disneyland of art,” he says. “I don’t like that. I like places where people can live—I like coming to talk to the lampredotto boy, being able to walk without having to face crowds.”

Molino has lived in Florence since he was a child and is now part of the majority of Florentines who cannot live close to the historic center. “I never go downtown if I can avoid it,” he says. “It’s too busy.”

I was surprised by Molino’s assessment that the abundance of art in Florence—which we value precisely for what it tells us about human life and conditions—has changed the city from being a “living place.”

The comparison of the birthplace of Renaissance art and humanism to Disneyland—the premier symbol of corporate artifice and bottom-up mercantilism—was also a shock. But it is important to remember where much of Florentine art came from.

Michelangelo and Botticelli did not sculpt and paint in a dark attic. They were sponsored by the richest and most powerful people in Florence, who used their artwork to demonstrate their political and financial might.

The statue of David, in its original position in front of the Old Palace of the city, faced and challenged Rome, where the usurping Goliaths who were the Medici, a banking family with enormous power, were installed.

During periods of Medici power in Florence, they themselves commissioned works of art such as the Birth of Venus. Botticelli even included the Medici in his paintings, in the role of the Three Sages; and the building that now houses the Uffizi Gallery was built by that family.

These people used art to propagate the mythology around them, consolidating their power and creating—as the French philosopher Jean Baudrillard said of Disneyland America—a kind of hyperreality.

The Medici are long gone, but the masterpieces they brought to Florence still give the city an unreal and exceptional air. But Eike Schmidt believes that it is not something unique to the city.

“This kind of thing, whenever it happens in Florence, it makes its way into the papers,” he says. “But even if it is considered a Florentine phenomenon, the same can happen in cities like Venice and Verona.”

In any case, as Schmidt pointed out, art is generally not a health hazard, but a tonic for the body and soul. “Art is usually good for you—for your heart and mind,” he concludes.