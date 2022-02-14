STF minister appointed by Bolsonaro decides to continue leading the process against the president

Minister André Mendonça, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), rejected a request made by Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) to leave the rapporteurship of a process that targets President Jair Bolsonaro. Thus, he, who was appointed by the president to join the Court, will continue to lead the case. In December last year, Randolfe requested that Bolsonaro be investigated for crimes of malfeasance and administrative advocacy due to statements he made about dismissals at the Instituto do Patrimônio Histórico e Artístico Nacional (Iphan).

In the Court, it is common for a minister to continue judging cases that are related to the President of the Republic who appointed him. There have also been cases in which the opposite has occurred, with the member of the Court declaring himself a suspect and, thus, failing to analyze a process of the person who indicated him to the STF.

After being nominated by Bolsonaro and having his name approved by the Senate, Mendonça took office as minister of the STF in December last year. Through the electronic lottery of the court, he was chosen rapporteur of the process that has the president as a target. Randolfe then asked for Mendonça’s suspicion, that is, his departure from the rapporteurship. Among other things, the senator stated that Mendonça is a close friend of Bolsonaro, in addition to having been his attorney-general of the Union. who must declare himself a suspect”, reads an excerpt from Randolfe’s request.

Now, Mendonça gave a short order in which he disagreed with the senator: “As for the allegation of suspicion by this Minister, conveyed through the piece nº 5, I do not recognize the presence, in the specific case, of any of its legal hypotheses.”

The STF minister also highlighted that the way to ask for his suspicion would be another, through an action of his own, and not through a request within the process against Bolsonaro itself. If Randolfe decides to present this request separately, it must be analyzed by the president of the Court, Luiz Fux, and not by Mendonça himself.

The minister also determined that three investigation requests made against Bolsonaro in the case of Iphan be sent for analysis by the Attorney General’s Office. In addition to what was presented by Randolfe, there is also one by deputy Natália Bonavides (PT-RN), and another made jointly by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) and deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB-SP). Only if there is approval from the PGR can the investigation proceed in the STF.

In Bolsonaro’s investigation request made last year, Randolfe asked for the investigation of layoffs at Iphan after Bolsonaro himself admitted that he determined this measure after the federal agency banned the construction work of a unit of Havan stores, owned by Bolsonarista businessman Luciano. Hang. The senator also wanted Mendonça to voluntarily declare himself a suspect to report the action or, alternatively, send the case to the plenary or the president of the Court to deliberate on it.

The senator cited excerpts from a law according to which “there must be suspicion when the judge is a close friend of either party – as is Minister André Mendonça in relation to the President of the Republic, as can be seen from the publicly known manifestations of both – or when interested in the judgment in favor or against any of the parties – as, again, is the case, to the extent that the Minister may not have an interest in the due processing of the case, since the subject eventually had its endorsement in the past” .

Randolfe highlighted that one of Mendonça’s periods at the head of AGU was between January 2019 and April 2020. Among other things, AGU is responsible for representing the Union judicially and extrajudicially, including with consulting activities and legal advice to the Executive Branch.

“The change of the Iphan board took place in December 2019, so it is clear that the Minister was Attorney General of the Union during the period in which the President of the Republic promoted the change of the top of the administrative body, making his decision to be reckless. acting in this process for its direct connection to the facts that occurred”, says an excerpt from Randolfe’s document.