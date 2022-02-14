Study finds that new symptom can appear months after covid

A study published in the medical journal The BMJ found that about a third of Covid-19 patients experience a new symptom months after infection.

According to the authors, some of the symptoms developed include changes in organs and systems, including heart disorders, kidney damage, respiratory failure and liver problems.

Credit: CentralITAlliance/istockResearchers find that patients can present a new symptom months after infection with covid

They also noted that the infection also affected mental health conditions and left patients more likely to develop fatigue and high blood pressure after full recovery.

How was the study done?

The researchers reviewed health insurance records to identify 133,366 seniors who had Covid-19 before April 1, 2020. With that data in hand, they then looked for any new conditions that emerged 21 days after diagnosis.

Credit: Rost-9D/istockResearchers followed patients who had symptoms after recovery.

About 32% sought medical attention after those 21 days for a new or persistent condition.

The authors highlighted that in addition to respiratory failure, dementia and post-viral fatigue, the sequelae resemble those of viral lower respiratory tract disease in older adults. ”

These findings further highlight the wide range of important sequelae following acute SARS-CoV-2 virus infection,″ they wrote.

The study comes at a time when scientists are still examining the long-term effects of covid-19, the so-called long covid.