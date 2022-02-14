‘Sunday scaries’: learn how to get rid of typical Sunday anxiety

Achieve a balance between your personal life and professional may seem like a challenge. And the reward for often working overtime is the weekend—the 48 hours in which you try to fit in as many domestic and leisure obligations as possible.

Weekends are short, and as Sunday progresses, a dark cloud approaches, bringing a sense of dread as you start thinking about the week ahead. It has a name: they are the sunday scaries (something like “Sunday fear”). Get to know the concept with information from “Slice”.

what are the sunday scaries?

It is a way of anxiety anticipatory, a feeling of nervousness that lodges in its transition from Sunday to the week. Its intensity may vary among people; however, according to PsychCentral, the symptoms of the condition are restlessness, irritability, insomnia and digestive problems.

In 2018, a study conducted by LinkedIn found that 80% of respondents had already suffered from sunday scaries — and among the millennials and Gen Z, the percentage is 90%. And late afternoon — more specifically at 3:58 pm — is the time when sunday scaries “knock”.

10 tips to get rid of sunday scaries

Identify the source of your anxiety

large loads of workbalancing work and personal to-do lists, and thinking about tasks that weren’t completed from the previous week are top causes of the condition, according to LinkedIn research.

For some, it’s stress about an upcoming presentation or deadline. For others, it’s returning to a toxic or high-pressure work situation. It seems like an endless cycle that cannot be broken, but the good news is that once you identify the sources of your sunday scariesthere are ways to make them a thing of the past.

Make it easy to get back to work

Instead of turning off your computer in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, take the time to anticipate your tasks for the following Monday. A shorter to-do list will allow you to start the week more easily. Also, whenever possible, try not to schedule big deadlines, presentations, or meetings on Monday.

Keep your sleep regulated on the weekends

While staying up late at night and sleeping late is tempting on weekends, keeping your sleep regulated will help you fight the stress from Sunday night. Sticking to the schedule will also help you get a good night’s sleep before starting the new week.

Tackle tedious tasks on Saturdays

Instead of leaving household chores for Sunday, get them out of the way on Saturday or even Friday night. This will help you reduce stress and dedicate Sunday to rest and leisure.

End the weekend with fun

With your chores out of the way at the start of the weekend, Sunday can be a fun day. Plan meetings with friends and visit places you want to visit. If you prefer to stay at home, curl up with a good book or binge-watch your favorite series.

Families can use the extra time to visit a local attraction, take a day trip, or spend quality time with loved ones they don’t see very often. You’ll soon be looking forward to Sundays, and the good times will be on your mind as your weekend draws to a close.

do physical exercises

THE physical activity is one of the best ways to fight the sunday scaries. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of the United States, it only takes five minutes of aerobic exercise to reduce anxiety.

Make time on Sundays to take a long walk, venture out on a trail, or ride the bike lanes. Exercise will help you reduce fatigue, improve concentration and combat the harmful effects of stress on your physical well-being.

Put electronic devices aside

One way to face the sunday scaries is to ditch electronics and get away from social media on the weekend, especially on Sundays. This will reduce your desire to check your work email or passively scroll through the feeds social interactions, which can increase stress. THE psychiatrist Vania Manipod explains that comparing yourself to others can make you feel like you “didn’t get enough.”

Establish a routine for Sunday night

Instead of ending your rest day with your nerves on edge, establish a routine that will help you relax. For example, order food at one of your favorite restaurants and watch a movie or listen to music, then practice meditation or restorative yoga. Before going to bed, shower, change into pajamas and go to bed early so you wake up refreshed on Monday.

Do fun or self-care activities during the week

Don’t limit your self-care and fun to Saturdays and Sundays. By scheduling a dinner date with friends or an appointment for a manicure on a weeknight, you have something to look forward to instead of just focusing on work.

You can also plan simple things like watching your favorite show with a friend or partner while eating delicious food. In addition to breaking the monotony of your weekdays, the weekend will no longer seem so far away.

Consult with a therapist

Seeking professional help from a therapist can help you identify the sources of your sunday scaries and create techniques to deal with, reduce and exterminate them.

According to psychology professor Jonathan Abramowitz, cognitive behavioral therapy It’s the most reliable way to say goodbye to the condition forever. It is the process of altering mental and behavioral patterns, changing your perception of Sunday nights.

A therapist can also work with you to identify if something bigger is at stake, such as a job you no longer find satisfying or a conflict with a coworker that hasn’t been addressed.

