Suspect of killing palmeirense in fight after World Cup final surrenders to police | Sao Jose do Rio Preto and Araçatuba

The suspect is Corinthian Emerson Ricardo Fiamenghi, administrative and financial manager of a company and manager of the building where the victim lived.

Emerson turned himself in at Rio Preto’s Flagrantes Central and was transferred to the Deic police station. The suspect should be taken to the city’s Provisional Detention Center (CDP).

THE g1 and the TV HAS contacted Emerson’s defense, who said he would speak out soon, but had not done so until the last update of this story.

Emerson was even arrested in the act, still on Saturday, posted bail of R$ 5 thousand and was released, as the case was initially registered as a serious bodily injury. At that moment, Celso was still alive.

After the victim’s death in hospital, the court ordered the suspect’s preventive detention. Judge Gláucia Véspoli dos Santos Ramos de Oliveira understood that “these facts demonstrate the high degree of dangerousness and insensitivity of the defendant, which imposes the arrest as necessary and adequate to guarantee public order, insufficient precautionary measures other than prison”.

In the decision, the judge also pointed out that the victim died as a result of the injuries, with a penalty ranging from four to 12 years in prison, and the crime was committed for a futile reason, which makes it impossible to set bail.

Celso’s body was taken to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) and is being veiled this Monday morning (14). According to the funeral home, he will then be cremated.

Death in São Paulo

Another Palmeiras fan died in São Paulo this Saturday (12), after a fight. Prison guard José Ribeiro Além Jr., suspected of the crime after the team’s defeat in the Club World Cup, was arrested. In a statement to the police, he claimed to have shot “in self-defense”.

The suspect was charged with aggravated murder. According to delegate Maurício Freire, from the Special Operations Division, José, who said he was surrounded by fans and who, despite having told them that he is also from Palmeiras, had his cell phone taken from his hands.

The agent would then have run and shown a few times that he was armed. According to the testimony, José says he only shot when he was attacked by the fans who were chasing him.

According to the delegate, he said at a press conference, a cell phone theft gang was identified in the vicinity of the stadium and other fans actually went after the suspect. The prison guard has possession and possession of a weapon.

