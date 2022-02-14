Swiss decide to ban almost all cigarette advertising | World

Until today, Switzerland had permissive legislation regarding cigarette advertising, thanks to strong lobbying by the world’s largest companies in the sector, many of which are based in the country.

“We are extremely happy,” Stefanie De Borba, from the Swiss League against Cancer, told AFP with the publication of the first results. Final numbers are expected tonight.

“People understood that health is more important than economic interests,” added De Borba. One in four people is a smoker in the country.

In National level, only radio and television advertisements and messages specifically targeted at minors are prohibited. And although some cantons had already tightened their rules and a new law in this regard comes into force in 2023, anti-smoking groups called for stronger measures to protect children and youth.

There is a total ban on cigarette advertising in places where children and adolescents can access, i.e. in the press, on posters, on the internet, in cinemas and during demonstrations.. These same rules will apply to electronic cigarettes.

Tobacco industry behind the “No”

“This means that virtually all advertising has been banned, including for adults.. In the name of protecting children, adults are infantilized,” complained Patrick Eperon, spokesperson for the “No” campaign and a member of the Centro Patronal organization.

This is the same argument made by Philip Morris International (PMI), a global giant in the sector, which, like British American Tobacco and Japan Tobacco, is based in Switzerland. For PMI, this is an “extreme” measure.

THE country pays a high price for smokingwith 9.5 thousand annual deaths linked in a population of 8.6 million inhabitants. To this are added about 400,000 people with chronic diseases linked to smoking, according to Dr. Jean-Paul Humair, spokesperson for “Yes”.

Animal cause is rejected for the 4th time

Also according to the first results of this Sunday’s poll, almost 80% of Swiss refused to ban laboratory tests on animals and humans. The population has already rejected an initiative on the subject three times: in 1985 (70%), 1992 (56%) and 1993 (72%).

In addition, registered voters in the canton of the city of Basel, well known for its zoo and pharmaceutical groups, would have rejected, by 75% of the votes, a proposal aimed at guaranteeing fundamental rights to non-human primates.

No party supported the proposal because, according to the government, if approved, it would have serious economic and health consequences for the confederation, whose chemical-pharmaceutical sector represents more than half of its exports.