Symptoms of “long covid” may be associated with the vagus nerve | coronavirus

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago

Some of the symptoms related to “long covid” may be associated with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the vagus nerve, one of the most important multifunctional nerves in the body, reveals a pilot study that will be presented in Lisbon in April.

