Symptoms of “long covid” may be associated with the vagus nerve | coronavirus

Some of the symptoms related to “long covid” may be associated with the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on the vagus nerve, one of the most important multifunctional nerves in the body, reveals a pilot study that will be presented in Lisbon in April.

A pilot and observational study on this aspect, led by Lourdes Mateu from the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, ​​Spain, and released on Friday, will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, which takes place in Lisbon between 23rd and 26th of April.

The vagus nerve, which runs from the brain to the trunk and reaches the heart, lungs, intestines and various muscles, is responsible, among many other functions, for controlling heart rate, speech, movement of food through the intestines and sweating.

The authors suggest that vagus nerve dysfunction (VND), motivated by SARS-CoV-2, may explain some symptoms of “long covid”, in which those infected continue to experience severe debilitating symptoms for more than six months.







Among the symptoms of “long covid” are dysphonia (voice problems), dysphagia (difficulty swallowing), dizziness, tachycardia, low blood pressure and diarrhea.

The findings so far “point to vagus nerve dysfunction as a central pathophysiological feature of persistent COVID-19,” the study authors underlined in a statement from the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (SEMCEI).

“Most individuals with persistent COVID-19 who had symptoms of vagus nerve dysfunction had a number of clinically relevant and significant structural and/or functional changes in the vagus nerve, including its thickening, swallowing problems, and symptoms of impaired breathing.” , can be read.







What has already completed the study

The research team carried out a comprehensive pilot evaluation of the vagus nerve, through imaging and functional exams, in more than 348 patients with “long covid”, of which 228 (66%) had at least one symptom suggestive of VND.

The study, which is ongoing and still recruiting patients, began with the analysis of the first 22 people with symptoms of VND (10% of the total) treated at the clinic for “long covid”, at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, between March and June 2021.

Of the first group, 20 (91%) were women with a mean age of 44 years and the most frequent symptoms related to VND were diarrhea (73%), tachycardia (59%), dizziness, dysphagia and dysphonia (45% each of symptoms) and orthostatic hypotension (14%).

And 86% of patients had at least three VND-related symptoms and 27% had vagus nerve abnormalities in the neck, including thickening and increased echogenicity, indicating mild reactive inflammatory changes.

Other data indicate that 46% had flat diaphragmatic curves, which translates into abnormal breathing, and 63% had reduced maximal inspiratory pressures, which demonstrates weakness of the respiratory muscles.

An assessment of gastric and intestinal function performed in 19 patients revealed that eight (42%) had impaired ability to transport food from the esophagus to the stomach.

In addition, gastroesophageal reflux was observed in nine of 19 (47%) individuals, four of whom nine (44%) also had difficulty getting food into the stomach and three of these nine (33%) suffered a hiatal hernia.

The standard test to measure voice function found abnormalities in eight of 17 (47%) cases, with seven of these eight (88%) having dysphonia.