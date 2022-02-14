Targeted therapy facilitates bone marrow transplantation for aggressive type of leukemia – 02/13/2022

The February Orange campaign aims to raise awareness of leukemias and the importance of bone marrow donation in the country. According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), for each year of the 2020/2022 triennium, more than 10,000 new cases of leukemia will be diagnosed.

The leukemia patient’s journey is complex and specific. Despite this, in recent decades, a better understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease and its different genetic and molecular markers (including within the same type of leukemia) have led to the development of new drugs and a significant improvement in the treatment of the disease, resulting in the increased survival and quality of life for patients and their caregivers.

Among them are targeted therapies — drugs that specifically attack cancer cells and therefore have fewer side effects.

“In some cases, these new treatments can be decisive to make a bone marrow transplant possible, which represents the best chance of cure for the patient”, emphasizes Eduardo Rego, professor at FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine at the University of São Paulo) and vice-president -chair of the ASH International Membership Committee (American Society of Hematology).

disease aggressiveness

Usually of unknown origin, leukemia causes disordered growth of diseased cells in the bone marrow, which plays a key role in the production of blood cells such as white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.

There are more than 12 types of leukemia — which can be classified based on the rate of progression of the condition or the type of cell involved — with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) being the most severe type of the disease and of rapid progression, which mainly affects the elderly. .

Most of the time, patients who develop leukemia do not have any known risk factors that can be modified. Therefore, most cases of leukemia cannot be prevented.

However, smoking correlates with increased risk of AML. This is a modifiable risk factor, related to several other types of cancer (lung, mouth, bladder) and other serious diseases as well, such as heart attack and stroke.

“About 50% of patients over 60 years are resistant to initial chemotherapy. And yet about 50% to 70% of patients suffer from the reappearance of diseased cells, a process called ‘relapse'”, explains the doctor.

The aggressiveness of AML demands global treatment planning from the beginning. The correct diagnosis, through molecular and genetic tests, can define a personalized treatment, aiming to lead the patient to a bone marrow transplant, and eventually, to the cure of the disease.

The path to the final diagnosis can be tortuous, since the main symptoms are non-specific and can be confused with other diseases, such as anemia, tiredness, pallor and fatigue, decreased immunity, low platelet count, persistent infections, fever, bruising. , spontaneous bleeding, enlargement of the spleen and liver or red spots on the skin.

The main test that suggests a diagnosis of leukemia is the well-known hemogram, a simple blood test, which must be followed by other more specific tests to confirm the diagnosis.

After diagnosis, patients face new challenges, especially those with an older age, as they may present associated diseases that affect the prognosis and influence the therapeutic choice, even the performance of a bone marrow transplant.

Although Brazil has more than 5 million registered donors, the chance of a patient finding a compatible donor is one in 100,000.

“That’s why registering and keeping the data updated in the National Registry of Bone Marrow Donors is so important”, defends Rego. “Those who live with patients have an even more special role, by monitoring the routine, welcoming and supporting decision-making throughout the treatment”, he adds.

LMA research

An anthropological and qualitative survey, from 2019, shows the challenges of AML patients and their caregivers. It was carried out through 17 interviews. Among them, six with patients living with AML, three with partners of diagnosed patients, two with nurses and six with hematologists.

The study, funded by pharmaceutical Astellas, was carried out in Sweden between May and October 2019, and its main objective was to understand how AML patients live with the disease and what are the main needs that these people have and face in life.

In general, it is possible to say that patients have a very challenging journey, with great physical, emotional and even social changes.

Patients were interviewed who were between 49 and 73 years old and all of them had relapsed (when the disease reappears). The main findings were:

– They experience social isolation because of the disease, life as it was lived is paused because of treatment, which often requires patients to be isolated, since leukemia is a malignant disease of white blood cells — the body’s defense cell ;

– It is not an expected disease, since it is not so common and does not have such specific symptoms;

– They experience a “new self” throughout the treatment, as they have become patients with limitations and specificities;

– They don’t talk much about feelings along the patient’s journey, they are focused on surviving;

– They live with a permanent restlessness with the risk of having a relapse;

– They feel intimately connected to health professionals.

Partners (wife or husband) of AML patients

– Often get very involved with the partner in the treatment journey;

– They feel responsible for supporting their partners in living with the disease and in maintaining a sense of normality in everyday life;

– They often end up forgetting about themselves and their needs to support their partners on the journey;

– They often have to deal with a physical distance that the condition itself requires at certain times of treatment.

All had more than 15 years of experience.

– They are very engaged in their field of work with AML patients;

– Feel frustrated with the lack of treatment opportunities in the AML area;

– Are curious to learn more about the social dimensions of living with AML;

– They see themselves as people who can bring hope and motivation to patients;

– They have different strategies that protect them from the emotional tensions involved in treating a patient with AML.