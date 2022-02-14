Tension in Ukraine puts pressure on oil prices and inflation

A little over seven months before the elections, the escalation in the price of Petroleum became a central problem for the president Jair Bolsonaro. The threat that the commodity will make the inflation skyrocketing, after a 2021 in which consumers have already seen their purchasing power decrease, made the government and the Congress put proposals on the table considered by most analysts to be populist and counterproductive.

Despite opposing the measures, economists agree that the price of oil threatens inflation and activity in a year when the economy faces challenges. On the inflation side, the devaluation of the dollar (which started the year at R$5.57 and ended the week at R$5.24) mitigates the rise in oil prices. But the expectation is that, with the proximity of the elections, this effect will be nullified – and inflation will rise even more.

“We see a scenario of uncertainty ahead. The exchange rate can be between BRL 5.50 and BRL 5.60 when the market prices that the next government will have difficulty Supervisor. Then, with oil groping for $100, there will be one more element of pressure. With that, we will probably see Petrobras raising the price of fuel”, says Sergio Valechief economist at MB Associados.

The chief economist at Banco Inter, Rafaela Vitória, highlights that, despite the rise in oil, inflation should not repeat in 2022 a trajectory like last year, when it reached 10%. “Even if oil approaches $100, the impact will be smaller compared to the rise of a barrel from $40 to $80,” he says. The economist, however, recognizes that, for the consumer, whose purchasing power has already deteriorated in 2021, the effect is considerable.

Production

For Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP, the consequence of high oil will be more felt in economic activity. In addition to the rise in the price reducing the consumption – given that the population will have a lower disposable income for purchases -, it will harm production chains. “The production cost of industry, mainly logistics, will increase. In many cases, it will not be possible to pass on to the consumer. Companies will reduce margins and investments,” he says.

To try to alleviate the situation, the government and Congress propose to reduce taxes on fuels, give diesel aid to truck drivers, subsidize public transport and increase gas vouchers for low-income families. Depending on what is approved, the fiscal impact of these measures could reach BRL 100 billion, which is higher than the Auxílio Brasil budget, which is BRL 89 billion.

“We are going to give up expressive revenue without the slightest guarantee that it will have an effect on the consumer, because the price is determined by the exchange rate and oil”, he says. Alessandra Ribeiropartner of Tendências Consultoria.

Alessandra points out that the proposal deteriorates the fiscal situation, which devalues ​​the currency. With the real weaker, the Gasoline it becomes more expensive at the pump, and inflation, more pressured. According to the economist’s calculations, the population has already paid the bill for measures that weaken public accounts. “If the real had been in line with fundamentals, the price of gasoline in 2021 would have been, on average, 76 cents cheaper,” she says.

Solution, fund has to be created when price is low

For Jose Roberto Mendonca de Barros, a partner at MB Associados, one way to circumvent the rise in oil would be to create a stabilization fund. With a sales tax on the commodity, funds would be obtained to use when the price exceeded a certain level. This, however, has to be done when the price is low, he explains.

“The problem is that, here, everything is left to the last minute. Once the house has been broken into, it’s hard to insure it. Nobody prepared for the current situation. If the oil reaches US$ 100, the government is disarmed, and giving subsidies to those who don’t need it is wasting public money”, he says.