Testicular Cancer: What Are the Symptoms and Treatment Options for the Player Jean Pyerre | Health

Gremio player Jean Pierre is with testicular cancer . THE ge informed that the disease was detected during tests before the athlete started work at Girensunspor, in Turkey, where he would stay for 15 months. The treatment will be carried out in Brazil.

What is testicular cancer?

It is a tumor that, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), corresponds to 5% of cancer cases among men. If detected early, it has a low mortality rate.

The institute reports that, although rare, testicular cancer causes concern for reaching men of working age – between 15 and 50 years, generally.

“At this stage, there is a chance of being confused, or even masked, by orchiepididymitis (inflammation of the testicles and epididymis (channels located behind the testicles and which collect and carry sperm) usually sexually transmitted”.

What are the risk factors?

Family history

Prior history of testicular torsion

Infertility

Cryptorchidism (failure of one or both testicles to descend into the scrotum)

Workers exposed to pesticides may be at increased risk

According to Inca, the most common is “the appearance of a hard lump, usually painless, approximately the size of a pea”.

“One should be on the lookout for other changes, such as an increase or decrease in testicle size, hardening, dull pain in the lower abdomen, blood in the urine, and increased or tender nipples.”

What is the recommended treatment?

The institute says that treatment should initially be done surgically.

If the lump is small, there is a chance to do a biopsy – taking a piece of tissue for microscopic examination. If positive for cancer, the testicle can be removed, either a part or the entire structure.

“The most common is the complete removal of the affected testicle (previously increased markers or larger lesions). The patient’s sexual or reproductive function is not affected, as long as the other testicle is healthy”, explains Inca.