the 5 most read news

Business

THE Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and the Via (VIIA3) shot at Ibovespa on Thursday’s trading session (10), despite having their target prices cut, again, this time by XP.

XP analysts understand that there is a lot of turmoil for retailers with rising inflation and rising interest rates, which have increased Brazil’s risk perception and deteriorated consumer confidence – not to mention the prospects of low economic growth in the country. Country. But that didn’t stop the shares from leading the ranking of the highest.

After the release of its balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021, the Bradesco (BBDC4) announced that it wants to reward shareholders, equivalent to 1 share for every 10, totaling R$ 4 billion to increase the company’s share capital.

Another highlight for the week was the BB Seguridade (BBSE3) announcing the distribution of R$ 1.8 billion in dividends, which corresponds to 83% of net income for the second half of 2021, according to an announcement by the insurance company.

Finally, the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) announced the launch of a digital account in dollars, exclusively for its individual account holders. Named Conta Easy!, the solution was developed in partnership with BB Americas Bank.

See below the summary of the main News of the week. Access the links to read the full text. Good weekend!

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) soar and lead Ibovespa; understand why

Since the opening of this Thursday’s trading session (10), the shares of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) closed the trading session with increases of 5.15% (traded at R$6.94) and 7.43% (at R$4.34), respectively. With a turbulent 2021 for retail, the two have seen their share prices fall worse than 50% in the last 12 months. Now, the shares show some recovery in relation to successive drops.

Despite the neutral recommendation for both companies, XP Investimentos recalls that there is room for an 84% appreciation in the Magazine Luiza shareswith a target price of R$ 12. In addition, the Via actions have a target price of R$ 7, with about 70% up.

The caution adopted to keep out of the recommendations is due to the high inflation – which should cool down with the upward interest rate cycle – and the deterioration of the macroeconomic scenario, with lower growth and a less heated economy in general.

Despite this, there is still hope for retailers.

“We expect a mixed trend from the retail forward. Thinking about a shorter horizon (1st quarter), we expect retail sales to benefit from the start of payments for Auxílio Brasil, which tends to improve the population’s disposable income and boost the sale of immediate consumption products, such as food and beverages ” says the XP report.

“We prefer exposure to companies with strong positioning, solid track record of execution and with well-structured specific fundamentals. Although discretionary consumption is a segment more exposed to macro deterioration, we like companies focused on high income, which offer greater resilience and have solid organic growth”, he continues.

Regarding the intraday increase, the variable income analyst at Ativa Investimentos, Felipe Vella, highlights that there is an influence of news coming from outside.

“MGLU3 up by more than 4% now, after US inflation data surprised again; inflation came above expectations, thus raising the tension and increasing bets on more contractionary measures by the Fed. This would increase the flow of capital from the US to Brazil, as we have numerous papers that are super discounted compared to their peers after having greatly devalued in 2021″, he says.

For him, the retailer’s shares would be one of those discounted papers, even though it is in a fragile sector that is usually not appreciated in high interest rate scenarios.

Bradesco (BBDC4) announces bonus of 1 share for every 10, totaling R$ 4 billion

THE Bradesco (BBCD4) proposed, this Tuesday (8), the bonus of 1 share for every 10 shares held by the shareholders of the banking institution. The topic will be voted on Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) scheduled for March 10th. The bank today released the results of its quarterly balance sheet.

The funds to pay the bonus will come with the incorporation of the balance of the profit reserve, which will increase Bradesco’s capital stock by R$ 4 billion.

Therefore, 968,953,456 new shares will be issued, with no par value, being 485,308,534 common shares and 483,644,922 preferred shares, to shareholders at the proportion of 1 share for every 10 held.

The objectives of the operation, according to Bradesco, are:

Increase the liquidity of shares in the market, considering that a greater number of shares in circulation, potentially, generates an increase in the operations carried out with such shares;

Enable an adjustment in the share price, making the price per share more attractive and accessible to a greater number of investors;

Improve the adequacy of the balance of profit reserves against legal limits.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) will pay R$1.8 billion in dividends; see value per share

THE BB Security (BBSE3) approved the distribution of BRL 1.8 billion in dividends, which corresponds to 83% of net income for the second half of 2021, plus the balance of prescribed dividends related to past years.

According to the material fact, the amount referring to the second semester, added to the relative dividend of the first semester (60% of net income), totals the percentage of distribution of last year’s income of 73% approved by the board of directors of BB Seguridade.

will be entitled to payment of BB Seguridade earnings shareholders holding shares on February 10 of this year. The total amount of dividends will be R$0.9171544670.

You dividends will be updated by the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date of December 2021 until the payment date, which will take place on February 23. Therefore, the updated value until this Monday (7) is R$ 0.92557708284.

“There will be withholding of income tax at source on the update in accordance with current legislation. Shareholders exempt from said taxation must prove this condition until 02.14.2022 at a branch of the Bank of Brazil (BBAS3).”

XP reduces the target price of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3); see new value

E-commerce was the stock market segment with the worst performance in 2021 and year to date, according to XP’s analysis. Shares of e-commerce retailers are down an average of 69% in 2021 and 7% year-to-date. Based on this, the broker decided to keep the main market players such as Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) and Via (VIIA3) with neutral recommendation and decided to reduce the target price.

In the XP analysis, the explanation for the fall of retailers on the stock market it is the growing inflation and rising interest rates that have increased Brazil’s risk perception and deteriorated consumer confidence, as well as the country’s economic growth prospects. Therefore, for 2022, the brokerage continues to see a combination of macro factors difficult to Magazine Luiza, Via, American (AMER3) and sick (ENJU3).

In addition to the domestic scenario, retailers still have to be aware of Asian e-commerce competitors, such as shopee and alibaba. Despite not having enough national scale to compete with Magalu and Via, Chinese companies are increasingly gaining territory in Brazil.

“Asian e-commerce platforms have been seeing an impressive pace of app downloads since the beginning of 2020, due to strong investments in marketing. Shopee, for example, was the most downloaded e-commerce app in 2021 in Brazil (over 100 million downloads), while we estimate its market share to be in the high single digits.”

To analyze the case of Asian companies, XP still compares with the lessons learned from the growth of wish, an online shopping platform, in the United States. “We looked at Wish’s solid expansion in the US and found similarities with Alibaba’s growth and Shopee in Brazilwhich in our view shines a yellow light for the medium-long term for local platforms.”

Although the e-commerce segment has presented a lower performance than the IbovespaXP analysts still see a turbulent outlook ahead, as durable goods are highly correlated to interest ratesdisposable income that is tight as the inflation remains high and the competitive landscape remains aggressive.

“Although we believe that most of the Brazil’s monetary tightening cycle should be nearing the end, the US one is just getting started and the names of e-commerce may be more impacted as they are growth cases. However, we note that equities have dropped significantly and may be close to the bottom, although we expect better earnings momentum and greater visibility of the Brazilian political landscape to be more constructive with the segment.”

Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) launches digital dollar account for account holders

THE Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) announced this Wednesday (9) the launch of a digital dollar account, exclusively for its individual account holders. Named Conta Easy!, the solution was developed in partnership with BB Americas Bank.

THE Easy Account! allows customers to carry out fee-free transfers from their individual checking account at Banco do Brasil directly to their digital account at dollar at BB Americas, creating reservations for your international trips or other purposes.

According to the bank, the solution is available to Banco do Brasil account holders who have not been BB Americas customers in the last 12 months.

Banco do Brasil highlighted that, upon opening its Easy! Account, the customer will receive a Visa brand debit card, which will enable purchases to be made in more than 44 million commercial establishments around the world.

In addition, abroad the customer can also carry out ATM withdrawalsthe so-called ATMs (Automated Teller Machine, in English). The card can also be used in digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPal.

Through the agreement that BB Americas has with the companies Allpoint, Presto, Plus and Star, it is also possible to make free withdrawals with the card at around 40 thousand ATMs in the United States.

Between the new digital account differentialsBanco do Brasil highlights:

FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) protection for deposits up to USD 250,000;

Zero opening fee;

Zero maintenance fee (benefit for an indefinite period. Any change in conditions will be communicated at least 30 days in advance);

24/7 service via call center, in Portuguese, English and Spanish;

Opening the Easy Account! can be done directly in the app. Bank Brazil. When accessing the app, the customer chooses the “Exchange” menu and selects the “BB Americas Account” option.

Then, you are directed to the secure BB Americas website, where you will need to upload documents online (CNH or RG with CPF and proof of residence).

for the president of Bank of Brazil, Fausto Ribeiro, the new product will provide BB customers with a memorable experience. “With Easy Account, our customers will have the agility, confidence and practicality that BB offers anywhere in the world, counting on our consolidated experience in the American market through BB Americas”, he said in a note.