Naruto is a franchise that practically needs no introduction and has become one of the biggest entertainment phenomena in recent decades. the success of mango and from the anime took the work of Masashi Kishimoto for various media, including games. The first game in the ninja universe – Naruto: Ultimate Ninja – was released in 2006 for the critically acclaimed PS2.

Since then, several games involving the franchise have been released, but the question that arises is: which one is the best? In this article, we are going to list the 9 best Naruto games and we use the same criteria that we use in similar lists on our YouTube channel.

We have separated the titles with the best scores in the aggregator of reviews and we use user ratings as a tiebreaker. Is your favorite Naruto game on the list?

9. Naruto: Clash of Ninja Revolution (2007) – Rating: 74

The Konoha ninja game made good use of the Wii’s motion controls.Source: Metacritic

The first game on the list was released exclusively for the Wii in 2007 and took advantage of the motion control that the console offered in battles with up to four players. During matches, the player could make quick movements that would be interpreted as the attacks of each ninja, which was added to the actions of each button on the Wii Remote.

Considered the third game in the series Clash of Ninja, the game also stood out for offering mini-games that once again took advantage of the Wii’s motion controls. The title was not considered a significant evolution of the predecessor released for the Game Cube, but enough to please the most fans of the ninja from Konohareaching an average score of 74 points.

8. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm (2008) – Rating: 75

The title originally released for PS3 innovated by presenting combat in three dimensions.Source: Metacritc

The first title in the series Ultimate Ninja Storm brought a major change to the Naruto video game franchise. Until then, the games had the traditional two-dimensional approach, but this version bet on battles within a large 3D scenario, allowing the player to better explore the terrain during combat.

The change was well received by players, who were also pleased with the large number of playable characters – a total of 25 plus 10 support. The title was originally released for the PS3 in 2008, but was ported to other more modern consoles (PS4, Xbox One, and Switch), as well as PCs years later through a three-game package.

7. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja 3 (2008) – Rating: 75

The PS2 game featured 40 playable characters and a story mode that spanned the main events of the series.Source: Metacritic

The third game in this series released for the PS2 continued the good work of the first two titles, offering traditional fighting game gameplay, but innovating in characters, movements and scenarios. The game had no less than 40 playable ninjas, in addition to 20 exclusive stages, a number much higher than its predecessors.

Another highlight is the story mode that took the player through the main events of the first arc of Naruto, ending with the invasion of Konoha. For those who like an original plot, Ultimate Ninja 3 it also featured a parallel campaign with more than 55 missions that could be completed in very diverse battles.

6. Naruto: Ultimate Ninja (2006) – Note 75

The game has 13 playable characters and tells the story up to the events of the Chunin Exam.Source: Metacritic

The first game in the franchise on consoles is also on the list to show that from the beginning the games managed to build a solid fan base. As a result, Naruto is still producing versions for video games to this day, and it all started in 2006 with this game for PS2.

Because it was released in an early period of the manga/anime itself, the game explores the first events of the series until the so-called Exame chunin. There are a total of 13 playable characters in addition to scenarios that exactly reflected that season of the story, such as the Forest of Death and the hall in which the exam battles took place. The game has aged well and is a bath of nostalgia for Naruto fans.

5. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 (2010) – Rating: 76

The game offers over 40 selectable characters, including Akatsuki members.Source: Metarcritic

Originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360, the second game in the series Ultimate Ninja Storm maintained the three-dimensional approach that worked in the predecessor. The game explores one of the franchise’s most beloved arcs, with battles against the terrorist organization akatsuki and its extremely powerful members.

The story mode has nine chapters that explore the main events of the series in a sequential chain. In battle mode, players can freely choose from more than 40 characters with very different styles, especially members of the akatsuki.

4. Naruto: Rise of a Ninja (2007) – Rating: 78

Developed by Ubisoft Montreal, the game was the first developed in the west.Source: Metacritic

Rise of a Ninja it was one of the first Naruto games to be developed and the first conceived by a non-Japanese studio – in this case, Ubisoft Montreal. The title was based on the American dub of the anime, which helped to popularize the game in the West (especially in the United States).

The title was developed for the Xbox 360 and is basically divided into two modes: the battle, in the traditional 1v1, and the story that counts with Konoha as a central mission hub. The highlight of the campaign is the adoption of RPG-style gameplay, which was a novelty at the time.

3. Naruto: The Broken Bond (2008) – Rating: 80

The Broken Bond is the continuation of Rise of a Ninja continuing the story of the anime.Source: Metacritic

Proposed to be a continuation of Rise of a Ninja, The Broken Bond was redeveloped in the west and solely for the Xbox 360. The game picks up where the last game left off, following Naruto in his quest for Tsunade to be Hokage and in rescuing Sasuke.

The title kept the previous game’s modes, but expanded the mechanics in quantity and quality. The result is a slightly better game than its predecessor and praised by critics and players alike.

2. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 (2013) – Rating: 80

The game brought several new mechanics, as well as a version with new cosmetic items.Source: Metacritic

The third edition of the series Ultimate Ninja Storm showed that the series worked and again expanded the story to the events of the anime. As the game still took advantage of the PS3 and Xbox 360 hardware, there wasn’t a big jump in graphic quality, although there was a noticeable jump in terms of the gameplay mechanics used.

Battles became more dynamic and ninjas could even be temporarily knocked out of combat, bringing more interactivity with the support character. The title featured an aversion called Full Burst which brought several cosmetic items for the playable characters, in addition to subtitles in Portuguese.

1. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 (2016) – Rating: 80

The last game in the series is also the highest rated so far.Source: Metacritic

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 It is the most current game in the series and the highest rated so far. The title was developed for the eighth generation consoles (PS4, Xbox One) and was later adapted for Switch and PC. The game features a huge amount of characters and their variations, taking advantage of the fact that the anime/manga was already approaching its end – Naruto Shippuden ended in 2017.

Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 keeps the gameplay in three dimensions for the battles, but also focuses on the story mode following the canonical events of the series. The title also gained DLCs that added new content, with emphasis on the expansion that even includes Boruto content in the game.