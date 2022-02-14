The case of the medical student who made fun of the patient’s death – Renato Assis

(photo: Reproduction/Social network)

The case of the 9th-period medical student in Alagoas, who mocked the death of a patient last Tuesday, had negative repercussions throughout the country. The young woman exposed the patient’s case on a social network, sharing the patient’s personal data and health condition with friends. She complained about the interruption of her rest schedule, and at the end she mocked the patient’s habit, information that she was illustrated by a happy “selfie”, informing: “the woman died, and I didn’t sleep”. After the disclosure of the fact, the student was released from the municipal hospital, and the faculty is discussing possible sanctions.

The great repercussion caused by the fact was due to the fact that the student had, in a few minutes, committed most of the most reprehensible ethical, legal and moral infractions of health professionals, showing total unpreparedness to one day practice the profession she wants.

Before being a doctor, I need to be human, showing a minimum of respect and empathy with the suffering of others. This is the greatest essence of medicine, according to its origins in the hypocritical theory. And making fun of the suffering and death of the patient in her care, by depriving her of a few hours of sleep, something that brings her closer to psychopathy than to the profile necessary for the practice of medicine.

In order to analyze the student’s behavior, we will not go too far in confronting her with the Code of Medical Ethics, rules that prove to be far beyond her intellectual capacity. The Medical Student Code of Ethics is already dedicated to completely condemning the student’s conduct. And we do not need to explore the 45 articles of that code, but only one of its 18 initial principles:

V – The medical student will keep absolute respect for the human being and will always act for his benefit with prudence, presenting himself with dignity, cultivating habits and ways that make the patient’s interest and the respect he is%u0301 deserving (…).

From the analysis of the code, we can still identify numerous infractions present in the case, such as art. 23 (empathy and respect for the patient), art. 25 (sensationalist disclosure), art. 28 (privacy), art. 29 (secrecy), art. 32 (record confidentiality), art. 34 (confidentiality), art. 39 (solidarity and respect), among others.

In order not to extend ourselves into the obvious, we can summarize the rest of the code of ethics in a few terms, which already illustrate the distance between the conduct adopted and the obligations assumed by the student: ethics, morals, values, education, respect, secrecy, intimacy, empathy, humanity. , beneficence, prudence, secrecy and dignity.

Even more than all of us, as a society, doctors and medical students need to reflect on the topic. For if the case of the student exposed a little of the worst that can exist in the corridors of hospitals and universities, it also revealed facts and attitudes that unfortunately are very common in the environment, on the part of professionals and students alike unprepared (who, although they are a minority, there are in increasing proportion, which is very worrying).

For in the same group of friends where the shameful attitude of the student was shared, if there were members who revolted and denounced her, there were possibly others who appreciated the bad joke, and shared it. This encourages the continuation of absurd practices like this, and they disseminate the worst in people and in the practice of medicine, the most beautiful of professions, being practiced increasingly by professionals without the slightest vocation.

Firmly criticize cases such as the present one will act in defense of the entire medical class. Because, unfortunately, society has the bad habit of measuring an entire professional class by the worst examples. Releasing attitudes like that of the student in question end up tarnishing the entire class, including the vast majority who maintain a behavior that in no way resembles that of the student.

The medical profession demands more skills and resources than most others. It is a profession that enchants and attracts many young people due to its social status, in addition to the expansive financial possibilities. But being a doctor is much more than that, and demands more resignations than any other profession. If you are not prepared for such resignations, choose another profession, because doctors without a vocation for the profession are not a benefit to society, but a great taint.

As for students who, since university, show a profile more focused on morbid comedy, they should opt for a profession other than medicine, such as stand-up comedy. But never without first looking for a doctor for treatment, because the person who makes fun of the death of the patient under his care clearly lacks the balance and spirit to even make jokes.



Renato Assis lawyer, specialist in Medical and Dental Law for 15 years, and legal and scientific advisor to ANADEM. founder and CEO of the firm that bears his name, headquartered in Belo Horizonte/MG and active throughout the country.

