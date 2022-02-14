“The covid-19 pandemic is not over”, warns researcher Margareth Dalcolmo

Since the beginning of infections caused by coronavirusthe pulmonologist and researcher at Fiocruz Margareth Dalcolmo closely followed the clinical repercussions, the social effects and the efforts of the scientific community to contain Covid-19. She recounts this whole trajectory in the book A time to not forget: the vision of science in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and the future of health, which launches, next Thursday (17), at 17 pm, at Livraria Jaqueira do Bairro do Recife. On the same date, at Palácio do Campo das Princesas, hours before the launch, Governor Paulo Câmara will receive the doctor, who was redesignated as a member of the Expert Committee on the Selection and Use of Essential Medicines, of the World Health Organization. In this interview, Margareth talks to me about science’s commitment to collective well-being and points out that the pandemic will still run throughout this year.

JC — Faced with the highly transmissible onomicron, there is an expectation that, with the deceleration of cases, the world is at the beginning of the end of the pandemic. How do you evaluate this possibility?

MARGARET – The pandemic is not over. With the ômicron strain, this questioning (about the end of the pandemic), from a scientific point of view, is based on the principle that acute respiratory-transmitted viruses tend to end over time, especially when viral variants of high capacity for transmission and lower morbidity, as is the case of the omicron. However, the emergence of new variants has created a phenomenon that concerns us, which is the so-called vaccine leak. So, it is necessary that this epidemiological control over this behavior is maintained in a very effective way, that all people are vaccinated, including a booster dose. Today, from official data, we know that 84% of hospitalized people are not vaccinated. Thus, it is essential, in Brazil, that we reach a very high rate of people with a complete basic vaccination schedule with at least three doses. In this way, in my opinion, based on scientific principles, the pandemic will still run throughout the year 2022, but the ability to cause deaths and hospitalizations will already be slightly reduced, due to vaccination programs and the coverage achieved.

JC — Do you believe that we have already reached the peak of the omicron?

MARGARET – Epidemiologically speaking, most likely we are close to reaching the epidemic peak. But that doesn’t mean that, from there, cases will quickly begin to decline. The epidemic peak reaches a plateau, which can remain very high. That’s what we expect to happen during this month of February. Therefore, it is essential that we manage to rescue those people who have not completed the vaccination schedule with three doses and, above all, vaccinate our adolescents and children with high coverage. What we have seen yet, although it has not prospered as much, but has caused a lot of trouble in Brazil, is the anti-vaccine rhetoric, which — in my opinion — is profoundly harmful to the Brazilian population; did and does a lot of harm to people. After all, we know that the great weapon to fight an acutely transmitted virus are vaccines; always have been and very likely will be, even in future epidemics.

JC — Many parents and guardians who choose not to vaccinate their children claim that the decision comes from the fact that it is not known what may happen in the future with those who take doses against covid-19. What have you been guiding in the face of this type of discourse?

MARGARET – These parents need to be asked whether they make this claim for measles and diphtheria vaccines, for example, and for pentavalent vaccines, which children receive at 6 months of age. We’ve never seen parents say that, so it’s obviously a religious, ideological and, in my opinion, deeply harmful discourse. When I answer this question (what can happen in the future to the child who takes the vaccine against covid?), I ask if the person asked this question when he gave the pentavalent, which are five vaccines at the same time, in a 6-month-old baby. I don’t think they ask that question. Pediatric vaccines for covid have shown an answer to two fundamental questions: first, safety, since the number of children studied is huge. In relation to the Pfizer vaccine alone, 6,000 children were evaluated, and the number of side effects, all reversible, was very small. Then comes the effectiveness, which was also very high. In children aged 5 to 11 years, effectiveness was even higher than in adolescents.

JC — How did you choose the title of your book (A time to not forget)?

MARGARET – My book is a chronological record, over time, from the first time I spoke out, in March 2020, about covid-19. So, it’s a chronology that remains as a contribution to the new generation that wants to understand what happened until November 2021. Yes, it’s a pre-omicron book. So we’re going to need an updated post-omicron edit. It is a chronology with some literary insertions. It’s not necessarily a technical book, but it tells the story of what happened to us in the face of covid-19. And that time marks our lives, which are divided between before and after the covid-19. Of that, there is no doubt. It is a time that will mark several different generations. So it’s a time not to forget.