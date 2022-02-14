The damage that the soil of Mars has already done on the Curiosity probe

The planet Mars decided to “give back” the marks left by the Curiosity probe, NASA’s space robot, the size of a car, designed to explore Gale Crater in the last nine years.

The red planet’s rocky ground took off parts of Curiosity’s six aluminum wheels, as shown in the photo (above) released by NASA. Despite not being in one piece, it is believed that the rover will still be able to roam around for quite some time making new discoveries.

“The predicted current odometry (a technique used to measure distance traveled) is expected to be sufficient to support Curiosity for the remainder of the mission,” said Andrew Good, a spokesman for NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages Curiosity’s mission.

In addition, the rover’s wheels began to show signs of wear relatively early on. As a result, the space robot’s instructors had to take steps to avoid damage, such as giving preference to routes on smoother terrain and sending the robot “traction control” software to adjust Curiosity’s speed depending on the terrain.

With what it learned from Curiosity, NASA developed a new design for its successor on Mars, the Perseverance spacecraft, which landed in Jezero Crater in February 2021. Perseverance’s wheels, for example, are slightly larger in diameter and have twice as many slots.

Curiosity’s Journey

The space robot landed in Gale in August 2012 with a mission to determine whether the region harbored microbial life. Since then, it has traveled 27.14 km on Mars. Curiosity found that Gale actually hosted a potentially habitable lake and stream system in the distant past.

Since September 2014, Curiosity has been climbing a mountain called Mount Sharp. In practice, the rover is analyzing the rock layers, looking for clues about the climate transition that took place on Mars from a hot, humid planet to the frigid desert it is today.

The study appears to have worked, Good said. The mission team recently began capturing wheel inspection images every 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) of terrain traveled, instead of every 1,650 feet (500 m) as was the previous norm.