The Macallan launches the world’s oldest whiskey at 81

Disclosure / The Macallan

One of the most prestigious names in single malt whiskey, The Macallan hit a record last week with the launch of its oldest label to date: the The Reach. He is one rare 81 year old malt whiskeycreated from a single cask of sherry, made from oak and produced during the Second World War.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this whiskey is,” he said. Kirsteen Campbell, whiskey-making master from The Macallan, told Forbes. “The result encapsulates the spirit of The Macallan and the timeless nature of our mastery and craftsmanship.”

SEE ALSO: 3 Ultra Rare Scotch Whiskeys That Are A Real Investment

Founded in 1824 in Scotland, The Macallan distillery in Speyside was forced to temporarily close during World War II. Two years earlier, the barrel – which would later be chosen for The Reach – was retired in 1940. Campbell referred to the launch as more than just a monument to the brand’s oldest label, but also “a tribute to the people who made this precious whiskey and its enduring spirit that never wavered”, as well as The Macallan’s “ingenuity and unmistakable strength of character”.

This feeling is solidified by The Reach’s distinctive bottle, of which there are only 288 units worldwide, price of US$ 125 thousand (about R$ 650 thousand, at the current price) each. The mouth-blown hot glass decanter is cradled by three bronze hands, symbolizing characters throughout The Macallan’s history.

Disclosure / The Macallan

According to the brand, one hand represents the workers at the 1940s Speyside distillery who created the drink. Another hand is dedicated to former president Allan Shiach – his grandfather ran the company when The Reach was put into its barrel. And while The Macallan certainly pays homage to its past with this release, they don’t ignore the present and the future: the third hand is for today’s master whiskey maker, Kirsteen Campbell.

“The Reach is truly the work of many hands, and it is an honor to be a part of its legacy,” says Campbell, who selected the 1940s keg used to create the drink, deciding now was the time to share it. “Its deep auburn hue is the first hint of the surprising depth of this remarkable whiskey,” she said. She adds that notes of dark chocolate, sweet cinnamon and aromatic peat lead to a taste of treacle caramel, candied ginger and smoked pineapple, before finally culminating in an intensely rich, sweet and smoky finish.

As Campbell said, The Reach emphasizes heritage beyond The Macallan, to incorporate a tribute to his birthplace. The decanter and packaging were created in a collaborative effort by Scottish artisans, including sculptor Saskia Robinson, who is behind the design of the bronze hand, as well as Scottish band Mogwai, who composed and recorded the music for the original released film. with The Reach, created by Nadav Kander and Matt Willey. This collaborative effort, the brand hopes, will show how The Reach stands for more than a milestone, but the legacy of The Macallan.