“The reconstruction of the SUS cannot just be in the hands of a new government”- Portal Other Words interview Rosana Onocko

The website Outros Palavras heard the president of Abraso, Rosana Onocko, about the expectations for the National Free Democratic and Popular Conference on Health. Still without a confirmed date, the event will be launched on 7/4, World Health Day.

For Rosana Onocko, the meeting should celebrate the resistance of Public Health in difficult times – but it needs to go further. “The reconstruction of the SUS on new bases cannot just be in the hands of a new government”, says Rosana. Still in the process of collective construction, expectations are that the conference will boost the refoundation of the Sanitary Reform movement. And according to Rosana, this implies relying on the principles of the struggle that led to the creation of the SUS, but formulating a new agenda, capable of responding to the realities that emerged in Health over four decades.

It also means looking at politics differently. Rosana hopes that Lula will settle the electoral bill in the first round. But she believes that her government will express a wide range of interests – and for that reason it will have to suffer, all the time, the healthy pressure of those who want to rebuild the country (and in particular the SUS) on a new basis.

Achieved since 2016 by the definancing, and outraged in the Bolsonaro period by the denialist policies that disfigured the ministry’s action, Health resisted. The guarantee of a vaccine against covid to Brazilians, achieved despite government sabotage, is an expression of this resistance. The emergence and advancement of the Front for Life is another. Formed two years ago by a group of civil society entities, it gained body and legitimacy. It produced a Plan to Combat the Pandemic, intersectoral documents bringing together Health, Education and Social Assistance and the campaign “Brazil needs SUS”. These actions attracted support and partnership from other organizations. The representativeness of the 7/2 meeting, and the hopeful air it assumed, confirm the expansion.

In the coming days, a more compact synthesis should be ready: the systematization of five or six axes of change, which could stimulate debates anywhere in the country. If it depends on Rosana, this process will be as multiple and diverse as possible. “If the initiatives spread, if the Conference ends up getting out of our control, that’s a sign of its success”, she says.

Read the full article