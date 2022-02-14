The work that will house the Unimed General Hospital in Marechal Cândido Rondon begins

Last week, construction began on the health complex that will house, among other establishments, the Unimed General Hospital (HGU) in Marechal Cândido Rondon. This is the foundation stage, the main part of the structure and should take 60 days to complete. The next phase will be the installation of prefabricated structures and the delivery of the complete work is scheduled for November this year. For Unimed Costa Oeste’s CEO, Hiroshi Nishitani, this action represents much more than the beginning of a work: it represents the materialization of a commitment to the population that will benefit from this space. “We are going to expand our service network with this modern hospital, equipped with the latest technology, with trained professionals committed to excellence in service delivery, following the Unimed standard”, he emphasizes.

The Marechal Cândido Rondon HGU will have 30 beds, operating rooms and an emergency room. Attached, there will also be the administrative part, Occupational Health and the outpatient clinic for consultations and exams. In addition to this unit, Unimed Costa Oeste has a hospital in Toledo and recently announced, together with Unimed Federation of the State of Paraná, the construction of a high complexity hospital in the Biopark. (Unimed West Coast Press)