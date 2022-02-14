Three steps to true happiness

Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke

(lc 6, 17.20-26)

At that time, Jesus came down from the mountain with the disciples and stopped on a level place. There were many of his disciples and a great multitude of people from all over Judea and from Jerusalem, from the coast of Tire and Sidon.

And, lifting up his eyes to his disciples, he said: “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God!

Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled! Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh!

Blessed are you when men hate you, cast you out, insult you and curse your name, because of the Son of Man! Rejoice in that day and be glad, for your reward in heaven will be great; because that was how their ancestors treated the prophets.

But woe to you who are rich, for you already have your consolation! Woe to you who are now full, for you will go hungry! Woe to you who laugh now, for you will have mourning and tears! Woe to you when everyone praises you! This is how their ancestors treated false prophets.”