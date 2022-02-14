Three steps to true happiness

Gospel of Our Lord Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke
(lc 6, 17.20-26)
At that time, Jesus came down from the mountain with the disciples and stopped on a level place. There were many of his disciples and a great multitude of people from all over Judea and from Jerusalem, from the coast of Tire and Sidon.
And, lifting up his eyes to his disciples, he said: “Blessed are you who are poor, for yours is the kingdom of God!
Blessed are you who are hungry now, for you will be filled! Blessed are you who weep now, for you will laugh!
Blessed are you when men hate you, cast you out, insult you and curse your name, because of the Son of Man! Rejoice in that day and be glad, for your reward in heaven will be great; because that was how their ancestors treated the prophets.
But woe to you who are rich, for you already have your consolation! Woe to you who are now full, for you will go hungry! Woe to you who laugh now, for you will have mourning and tears! Woe to you when everyone praises you! This is how their ancestors treated false prophets.”
Sin is rarely episodic or sudden. It is, as a rule, the result of a subtle but perceptible process that goes from temptation and through consent until arriving, in many cases, to public and blatant scandal. But if we know what are the steps that lead to the unhappiness of sin, we already know, by contrast, what are the steps that lead to the happiness of justice. Here is the path that Father Paulo Ricardo wants to teach you in this homily on the liturgy of this 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Listen and meditate with us!