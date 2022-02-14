Top 5 things to watch in the markets this week By Investing.com



By Noreen Burke and Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com — Concerns over tensions between Russia and Ukraine, along with uncertainty over how aggressively it will raise prices, look set to dominate market sentiments next week. Wednesday’s Fed minutes may give an idea of ​​how quickly the bank’s officials want to act, while appearances by several of its officials will also be scrutinized for clues. The US data calendar brings January producer price figures, which will be followed closely after last week’s data showed prices hit their highest in 40 years last month.

Meanwhile, earnings season is winding down, but not before a final flurry of US disclosures. In Brazil, the National Monetary Council meets this week, after speeches by the president of the Central Bank that the peak of the crisis was still to come. In addition, the UK will announce a series of economic data that should keep the Bank of England on track for further rate hikes.

Here’s what you need to know to start your week.

1. Geopolitical tensions

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed sharply lower on Friday after the White House warned that one could start at any time. When stocks took the hit, the prices of Treasury bonds, and other assets considered safe, such as the , soared.

Oil prices also advanced, with the prospect of sanctions on Russia, a major producer of the commodity, raising fears about already reduced global supplies.

Some analysts believe that soaring prices could exacerbate already high inflation, increasing pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates more aggressively.

“By pushing energy prices even higher, a Russian invasion would likely exacerbate inflation and redouble pressure on the Fed to raise interest rates,” Bill Adams, chief economist at Banco Comerica, said in a report cited by Reuters. .

“From the Fed’s perspective, the inflationary effects of a Russian invasion and higher energy prices would likely outweigh the negative implications of the shock for global growth,” he said.

2. Fed Minutes and Speeches

With markets already pricing in the strong assumption that the Fed will raise rates by half a percentage point at its next March meeting, that of the Fed’s January meeting, due out Wednesday, will be scrutinized for any indication as to the size of the movement that the leaders are contemplating.

Last month, Fed chairman, , pointed to a March start, and said there was “plenty of room” to raise interest rates without threatening the recovery of the labor market.

On Friday, Goldman Sachs said it now expects interest rate hikes of 0.25 percentage points this year, more than its previous forecast of five hikes, after updating its forecast following Thursday’s data.

Several Fed officials are expected to make appearances this week, which will also be closely watched. St. Louis Fed President Loretta and Cleveland Fed President Loretta are scheduled to speak on Thursday. On Friday, it will be the turn of Fed Governor Lael, as well as New York Fed President John, Fed Governor Christopher and Chicago Fed President Charles.

Last Thursday, Bullard said, in light of the latest CPI figures, that he now wants a rate hike over the next three Fed meetings.

3. US economic data and results

Markets will receive an extra update on the status of inflation with the release on Tuesday of the , which is expected to remain high.

Soaring inflation did the trick, so Wednesday’s retail sales data will also be in the spotlight this week. Retail sales are expected to have risen last month, fueled by rising auto sales.

The economic calendar includes reports on {ecl-161||industrial production}}, , , and .

Earnings season is coming to an end, but this week will still bring a huge torrent of . THE Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:) (SA:) releases its results on Tuesday, followed by Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:) (SA:), the semiconductor giant, and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:) (SA:), both of which are scheduled to announce after the close of trading on Wednesday.

Walmart (NYSE:) (SA:), known for its daily low prices, makes its announcement on Thursday and is better positioned than other retailers to withstand rising price pressures. The pandemic has unleashed inflation throughout the supply chain, from labor to raw materials, forcing companies to pass higher prices on to consumers. However, many companies have still not been able to fully offset the impact, and their profits have taken a hit.

Deere (NYSE:), the world’s largest maker of farm equipment, reports its results on Friday.

4. UK data

This is going to be a busy week on the UK economic calendar, with the latest data on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The Bank of England has just started its first string of rate hikes since 2004 amid rising inflation, which it expects to peak above 7%. Markets are currently pricing another 130 basis points in increases before the end of the year.

The employment report is expected to show an unemployment rate unchanged from last month at 4.1%, while the annual inflation rate is expected to hold steady at 5.4%.

Retail sales are expected to recover from the 3.7% drop in December, but inflation, rising energy bills, higher interest rates and tax increases will affect the outlook.

5. Inflation and balance sheets in Brazil

The week continues to be marked by economic data in Brazil, after the statement by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, that the peak would occur between April and May, due to the increase in prices in the agricultural and oil sectors.

On Monday, economists consulted by the Central Bank bring their estimates of inflation, GDP, growth and interest in the , at 8:25 am.

On Tuesday, it is the turn of the IGP-10, the monthly inflation index for February, at 8 am.

On Wednesday, at 2:30 pm, the Foreign Exchange Flow will be released.

On Thursday, starting at 9 am, there is a meeting of the National Monetary Council.

Also focused on the disclosure of fourth quarter results. Companies such as Banco do Brasil (SA:), WEG (SA:), Itausa (SA:), Engie Brasil Energia (SA:), Caixa Seguridade (SA:) and Taesa (SA:) are some to present their balance sheets to shareholders and to the market.

