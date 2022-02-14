Tourism has losses of R$ 474 billion in two years of pandemic in the country

The resumption of tourism in 2021 was not enough to recover the losses of the pandemic. According to the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), the sector lost BRL 214 billion in revenue in 2021. From the beginning of the pandemic, in 2020, until last December, the loss is BRL 473.7 billion .

After a fall of 36.7% in 2020, the volume of services in tourist activities ended 2021 with a growth of 21.1% compared to 2020, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

In December, the volume of tourist activities grew by 3.5% compared to November, but the level of activity is still 11.4% below February 2020.

For CNC, the complete recovery of losses will not come in 2022. The entity projects growth of only 1.7% in the volume of services provided in tourist activities this year. In addition to the health crisis, which led to the cancellation of events, performance should be affected by the economic situation.

“The adverse picture has not yet been reversed. Unlike other services, tourist activities still operate ‘in the red'”, points out an excerpt from the report.

CNC monitoring is based on the sector’s revenue pace in January and February 2020. December revenue was R$10.2 billion below the pre-pandemic standard. At the height of the losses, in July 2020, the frustration of monthly revenues was BRL 34.9 billion.

jobs

The partial recovery of the tourism sector was also not enough to restore the number of jobs. According to CNC calculations, 476,000 formal vacancies were closed in 2020, in the records of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged). In 2021, the balance between admissions and dismissals points to the creation of 150,900 jobs, less than a third of the total lost.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.