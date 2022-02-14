Truckers close deal in Chile, but continue with road blocks – International

The altiplano region, since 2020, the epicenter of an unprecedented migratory crisis in Chile (photo: IGNACIO MUNOZ/AFP)

Independent truck drivers continued this Sunday (13/2), for the third day in a row, roadblocks in Chile in protest over the death of a colleague, despite an agreement reached with the government of Sebastin Piera that involves the militarization of border areas.

Furthermore, Latam, the main national airline, announced that the suspension of flights is maintained as a result of cuts in access to airports in northern Chile, especially in Iquique, a port about 1,800 km from Santiago.

“The blockade is not over. Until the leaders tell us, it is maintained”, said the drivers of their trucks blocking the main highway in Iquique, in scenes that are repeated in several sections near Santiago and in the south of the country.

The government reached an agreement on Saturday with 17 truck drivers’ unions to ensure greater security on the route, especially in the north, where they denounce the increase in robberies and attacks amid a complex migratory situation.

Shipping soles to the border

The agreement implies a “state of exception”, in force as of this Monday (2/14), for the deployment of soldiers and aid with equipment in the border areas of four provinces in the regions of Antofagasta and Arica.

After this announcement, the influential truckers union lifted the blockades, carried out in protest against irregular migration.

Chilean government closed an agreement with 17 truck drivers, but blockades continue (photo: IGNACIO MUNOZ/AFP)

Thousands of people, the majority of Venezuelan nationals, enter this region of the altiplano, since 2020, the epicenter of an unprecedented migratory crisis in Chile.

It was on a road that connects these areas with the mining town of Antofagasta that, on Thursday, a young Chilean truck driver died after an alleged confrontation with three people, including a minor under 16, whom the police identified as Venezuelans.

Police arrested three Venezuelans after the incident.

This new incident has increased the tension that has existed for months in large cities in northern Chile, on the border with Peru, which have suffered from public safety problems and the deterioration of their public spaces since the uncontrolled arrival of undocumented immigrants.

At least 20 migrants died in the clandestine passages at an altitude of more than 4,000 meters and in sub-zero temperatures during the night.