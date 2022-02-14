UK investigates new variant of covid-19

posted on 02/13/2022 19:01 / updated on 02/13/2022 19:50



(credit: Pixabay)

UK health authorities have launched an investigation into a strain of covid-19 that combines delta and omicron, the so-called “deltracron”, which has been considered a new variant and appeared in the latest report by the UK Health Safety Agency. United Kingdom (UKHSA).

The document, still inclusive, investigates whether the hybrid strain is an evolution of a patient who contracted delta and omicron at the same time, or whether there was another form of assimilation. Another point is to know if the infection is community or if one was imported. There are no details on how many cases of deltacron there are in the UK or if it is more virulent. The UKHSA is investigating whether or not the mutation should affect the performance of vaccines.

Despite uncertainties about the new variant and whether the combination of strains can dampen the effects of a more fatal one like delta – it’s hard to say. However, pulmonologist and researcher at the Brazilian Fiocruz Margareth Dalcomo signaled in January this year that the ômicron could be a sign that the pandemic is approaching its end, but warned that this interpretation should be viewed with caution.