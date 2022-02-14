UK investigates variant that combines Delta and Omicron

Photo: Getty Images

SAO PAULO — The United Kingdom is investigating a Covid-19 strain that combines genetic elements from Delta and Ômicron. “Deltacron”, as the new varinate has been called, appeared in the latest report from the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA)

The hybrid strain is thought to have evolved in a patient who was infected by both variants at the same time. It is still unclear whether this patient was from the UK or whether the strain was imported. There are also no details on how many cases have been identified in the country.

The UK Health Safety Agency also doesn’t know if the new mutation is more infectious, more serious or if it will affect the vaccine’s performance. But the health authority doesn’t seem to be worried.

A UKHSA source told Daily MailOnline that the variant is being monitored in the same way as other variants, but there is no major concern about it.

Professor Paul Hunter, an infectious disease specialist at the University of East Anglia in the UK, agrees that there is no cause for concern.

“Currently, both Delta and most versions of Omicron… are rapidly decreasing and Delta is almost extinct in this country. […] Is it over there [Deltacron] will have shared Delta and Ômicron antigens and we already have high levels of immunity to them. So, in theory, it shouldn’t pose too much of a threat.”

Sars-CoV-2 variants can fuse together, in a process known as recombination, if they infect the same cell, in the same person at the same time, and then exchange genes. This is not the first time that a recombination has been identified in the pandemic, especially in the United Kingdom, one of the countries that most do genetic sequencing of the new coronavirus.

Deltacron was first described in Cyprus in January. But the finding was later discarded, after being considered a sequencing error. Therefore, the strain recently identified in the UK is unrelated to what happened in Cyprus.