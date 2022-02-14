Ukraine arms nationalist militias to resist occupation by Russian troops – International

KIEV – The Ukrainian activist and militiaman sits in front of his party’s flag, leaving little doubt of his readiness for action. The flag features two axes with their handles joined together, on a red background. Yuri Hudymenko is ready to take up arms, but not necessarily against the Russia.

as a member of Democratic Ax – one of dozens of right-wing nationalist groups representing a political force in Ukraine and they are fiercely opposed to any concessions to Moscow – their fury will be directed at the Ukrainian government if Kiev agrees to concessions in exchange for peace.

Moscow has concentrated more than 130,000 troops on Ukraine’s borderthreatening to invade unless their demands are met: that NATO discard Ukrainian membership and withdraw its forces from Eastern Europe.

It remains uncertain whether Western leaders and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will be able to negotiate a deal. But any resolution tends to force Kiev to accept risky concessions, which could be destabilizing at home. This week, for example, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed a “Finlandization” of Ukraine, which would leave the country in a neutral position between Russia and NATO, like the Finland during the Cold War.

The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has few cards to play in any deal with Moscow. Perhaps its best card is the threat of insurgency by nationalist groups, such as Machado Democrático and the even more influential Right Sector, in the event of a Russian invasion. Recently, the government has even asked nationalist parties to obtain heavier weaponry.

But the groups are a double-edged sword, threatening not only the Kremlinbut also the Ukrainian government, which could be shaken and possibly overthrown by them if Zelensky agrees to a peace deal that, in his view, cedes too much to Moscow.

The Ukrainian Chancellor and Defense Minister have recently stated that the greatest risk the country faces is internal destabilization under the threat of invasion, not the attack itself.. And in a country whose citizens have taken to the streets twice since the end of the Soviet period and unceremoniously overthrown governments seen as Moscow’s doormats, that threat is far from remote. Analysts say Zelensky would be taking extreme risks even when considering a peace deal, which is why he is so careful not to mention a possible avenue of negotiation.

Macron wants to sacrifice Ukraine’s sovereignty to calm Russia, but he doesn’t understand that it doesn’t work,” said Oleksandr Ivanov, director of a group called Movement Against Capitulation. “Here, civil society has more influence over politics than political parties.” For Zelensky, he said, “the threat of war is really just a threat, while signing commitments is a guarantee of protest.”

Hudymenko agrees. His office has the walls decorated with several axes and a crossbow, a reminder that his party gives paramilitary training to its members. He stressed that any protest against a possible deal would be peaceful, but left little doubt that it would result in Zelensky’s ouster. Even the main Ukrainian political parties are opposed to making concessions and say they will call for protests if the government bends too far.

Macron adopted the strategy of reviving dialogue on the war in eastern Ukraine as a step towards a broader agreement, which would also include negotiations on Russian demands for a reform of the European security architecture that reduces NATO’s role. Under one interpretation, the peace deal in eastern Ukraine could rule out Ukraine’s future membership of the alliance.

Ukrainian nationalists are still a problem

The risk of nationalist groups came into focus last year when Zelensky accused Machado Democrática of planning an armed protest in Kiev’s Independence Square as part of a coup plot.

This put the party – founded by a group of bloggers who chose the ax as a symbol because the tool has traditionally been used in Ukraine as both a tool and a weapon for the peasant – at the center of concerns about the possibility that the policy of encouraging military training for civilians also raise the risk of internal instability.

Hudymenko, a 34-year-old former journalist and marketing consultant, said there could be no reconciliation with Russian-backed separatists before Russian troops withdrew from eastern Ukraine, where Moscow has been fomenting war since 2014.

He said he keeps a Kalashnikov at home and frequently trains with the weapon, preparing to fight the Russians. Hudymenko claims he would only use his rifle during a protest if the police opened fire on the crowd, as in the 2014 protests in Kiev. “Zelensky and his government may be under pressure from both the Ukrainians and Russia,” Hudymenko said. “But at the end of the day, they fear the Ukrainian people more than they fear the Russian army.” / NYT, TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO