Ukraine crisis: In conversation with Zelensky, Biden promises ‘fast response’ if Russia invades

KIEV – The president of the United States, Joe Bidenspoke by phone this Sunday, 13, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyand reinforced its promise of a “fast response” in the event of a breach of Russia The Ukraine. Zelensky invited the American to go to Kiev, but the White House did not comment on whether there was a response. The conversation took place the day after the American president spoke with Vladimir Putin without obtaining diplomatic advances.

“President Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine,” the White House wrote in a statement shortly after the call. “President Biden made it clear that the United States would respond quickly and decisively, along with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

“The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.”

On social media, the Ukrainian president said the conversation lasted an hour and the topics of “security, economy, existing risks, sanctions and Russian aggression” were discussed.

“We will stop any escalation towards Ukraine. Ukraine’s capital Kiev, other cities in our state are safe and under reliable protection,” Zelensky told Biden, according to a Ukrainian government office statement.

Zelensky invited Biden to visit Ukraine soon. “I am convinced that your coming to Kiev in the coming days, which are crucial to stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and will contribute to de-escalation.”

The White House declined to comment on the invitation. CNN quoted an unnamed Ukrainian official as saying that there was no positive response from Biden to the idea.

Earlier, Zelensky spoke with European Council President Charles Michel about how to “unite and coordinate political and diplomatic efforts to unblock the peace process and restore stability,” Ukraine’s government said in a statement.

“We are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict. We will not succumb to provocations,” the president said. Zelensky has responded to US warnings that an invasion could happen in the coming days with severity and demands proof. He has played down the warnings. Americans, saying they have yet to see convincing evidence.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba convened a meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), citing Russia’s failure to respond to the country’s demand for “detailed explanations of military activities in areas adjacent to the territory.” Ukraine and temporarily occupied Crimea.”

“Russia did not respond to our request under the Vienna Document. Accordingly, we take the next step. We request a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss its reinforcement and redeployment along our border and temporarily Crimea. busy,” Kuleba wrote on social media.

The Vienna Document cited by the minister stipulates that “Participating States will consult and cooperate with each other on any unusual and unscheduled activities of their military forces outside their normal peacetime locations that are militarily significant.”

US maintains invasion alert in coming days

White House Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reiterated on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “at any moment” and could create a surprise pretext for an attack as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz prepares for a meeting. diplomatic service with President Vladimir Putin.

“We can’t perfectly predict the day, but we’ve been saying for some time now that there’s a window, and an invasion could start — big military action could start — by Russia in Ukraine at any moment,” Sullivan told CNN.

Sullivan said Washington will continue to share intelligence with the world to prevent Moscow from carrying out a surprise operation.

After a frenzy of phone calls between Western leaders and Moscow on Saturday, diplomatic efforts failed to defuse tensions over the Ukraine crisis.

On Friday, Washington had warned that Russia had sent enough military forces around Ukraine to launch an offensive “at any moment”. As Russia continues to deny it plans to invade its neighbor and weeks of frantic diplomacy have shown little sign of progress, Zelensky is trying to defuse tensions.

Airlines should avoid the Black Sea

Despite US warnings about the proximity of Russian troops, the Ukrainian government pledged on Sunday to keep its airspace open for international travel.

“Ukrainian airspace remains open, and the state is working to prevent risks for airlines,” the Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Still, the government has advised airlines to avoid flying over Black Sea waters from Monday to Saturday due to Russian naval exercises in the region.

More than 30 Russian ships have started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula as part of broader navy exercises, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

“From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly over this area and plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” Ukraine’s state air traffic service said.

Faced with heightened tensions, the Dutch airline KLM announced the day before that it was suspending all its flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice.

Two-thirds of the 298 passengers killed when Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine in 2014 – when Russia occupied Crimea – while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were Dutch nationals.

A Ukrainian SkyUP plane flying from Madeira Island to Kiev had to land in Chinisau, Moldova, on Saturday after the plane’s owner banned it from entering Ukrainian airspace.

“The closure of airspace is a sovereign right of Ukraine and no decision has been taken in this regard,” added the Ministry’s statement, after a meeting in the presence of officials from the Presidency, airports and Ukrainian airlines.

Most airlines continue to operate, according to the Ministry, adding that, today, 29 international airlines operate flights from 34 countries./ AFP, AP and REUTERS