Ukraine demands 48-hour meeting with Russia on military activity – News









Ukraine’s government on Sunday demanded a meeting within the next 48 hours with Russia and all countries participating in the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) Vienna Document, after Moscow ignored the ultimatum to respond in details about its military activities near the border with Ukraine.

“Russia did not respond to our request under the Vienna Document” on measures aimed at building confidence and security, presented by Ukraine last Friday, for what it had until today, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, on their official Twitter account.

“We demand a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss reinforcement and redeployment along our border and in temporarily occupied Crimea,” he said.











Kuleba stressed that Russia must honor its commitments to military transparency to ease tensions and improve security for all if it wants to talk seriously about indivisible security in OSCE space.

Ukraine on Friday appealed to the Vienna Document and demanded that Russia provide detailed explanations about military activities near the Ukrainian border, where it has concentrated more than 100,000 troops, as well as heavy weapons.

Russia and Belarus also carried out 20 joint maneuvers on Belarusian territory, a few kilometers from Kiev, until the 20th. Last Thursday (10th), the Russians also started naval maneuvers in the Black Sea.

The 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures is mandatory and must be complied with by all OSCE members.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that, according to this document, Russia “must report on the exact areas of its military activity, announce the dates of the end of the maneuvers” and other data such as the number of participating military units, the type of weapons and of military equipment used.

Tensions between Kiev and Moscow have increased since November last year, after Russia stationed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, sending warning signals across Ukraine and the West that denounced preparations for an invasion.











In December, Russia demanded mandatory security guarantees from the US and the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to prevent the Atlantic Alliance from expanding eastward and deploying offensive weapons near its borders.

Moscow also recently wrote a letter to all OSCE member countries asking them to take a stand on what they mean by indivisible security in Europe. Despite all diplomatic efforts, de-escalation has not been achieved so far.

Russia claims it has the sovereign right to station troops anywhere on its territory and, in turn, denounces the massive supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West.









