Ukraine demands meeting with Russia within 48 hours







Russia begins military exercises on Thursday Photo: EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect

The Ukrainian government demanded this Sunday, 13, a meeting within the next 48 hours with Russia and all countries participating in the Vienna Document of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The reason was that Moscow ignored Kiev’s ultimatum made on Friday, 11, to respond in detail about its military activities near the border with Ukraine. The deadline for reply was this Sunday.

“We demand a meeting with Russia and all participating states within 48 hours to discuss reinforcement and redeployment along our border and temporarily occupied Crimea,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. .

On Friday, Ukraine appealed to the Vienna Document to demand that Russia provide detailed explanations about its military activities near the Ukrainian border, where it has concentrated more than 100,000 troops, as well as heavy weapons.

Russia and Belarus also carried out joint maneuvers on Belarusian territory, a few kilometers from Kiev, until the 20th of February. In addition, last Thursday, Russia also started naval maneuvers in the Black Sea.

What is the Vienna Document

The 2011 Vienna Document on Confidence and Security Building Measures is mandatory and must be complied with by all OSCE members.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that, according to this document, Russia “must report on the exact areas of its military activity, announce the dates of the end of the maneuvers” and other data such as the number of participating military units, the type of weapons and of military equipment used.

Tensions between Kiev and Moscow have escalated since late last year after Russia stationed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, throwing warning signs in Ukraine and the West that denounced preparations for an invasion such as the one coming. annexed Crimea in 2014.

Russia denies that it is planning an attack, but demands that NATO never accept that Ukraine is part of the Atlantic Alliance, among other things.

Despite all diplomatic efforts by several Western countries, including Germany, the United States and France, a de-escalation in the conflict has not been achieved so far.

Russia claims it has the sovereign right to station troops anywhere on its territory and, in turn, denounces the massive supply of weapons to Ukraine by the West.

le (Lusa, EFE)