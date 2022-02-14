Ukraine. Russia says part of military drills is coming to an end

“HThere are some exercises in progress. One part is finished, another is being completed. Others are still ongoing, given the scale of these exercises that were planned and started in December”, explained Shoigu, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was broadcast by national television stations.

At the same time, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov considered a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Vitkor Khrenin, where joint military maneuvers in Russia and Belarus near Ukraine’s borders were discussed, “positive”.

“I saw a positive sign and a first step towards fruitful cooperation,” said the Ukrainian minister.

Meanwhile, the first German military reinforcements began to arrive in Lithuania, a NATO member country, as part of the consolidation of troops from the Atlantic Alliance in Eastern Europe, in the face of the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A military transport plane with a few dozen German soldiers on board, out of 350 recently promised, arrived in Kaunas, the Baltic country’s second largest city.

Germany already has around 550 soldiers stationed in Lithuania and leads the multinational NATO battalion in that country.

The additional forces will be supported by 100 military vehicles, battle group commander Daniel Andrae explained.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union with 2.8 million inhabitants, shares borders with Russia and Belarus.

As part of intense diplomatic negotiations triggered by the crisis on Ukraine’s borders, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz landed in Kiev today for talks ahead of a visit to Moscow.

