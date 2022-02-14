Ukraine trains civilians for defense in case of Russian invasion; PHOTOS | World

Thousands of civilians in Ukraine this weekend and the previous one participated in combat training programs created and administered by the government and private paramilitary groups and that are part of the country’s strategic defense plan in the event of a possible invasion by Russia. Among the participants were the elderly and children.

The Ukrainian government’s objective is not to overcome Russian military might, which Ukraine is virtually impossible to do, but to create a form of civil resistance that makes an occupation by a foreign force impractical.

2 of 7 A child participates in training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP A child takes part in a training course aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

The practice is not something that has come about because of the recent escalation in tension. A report published in late December by the American newspaper “The New York Times” says that, with the initiative, Ukraine seems to learn from the wars fought in the last two decades by the United States in Iraq and Afghanistan, when guerrillas provided lasting resistance in in the face of far superior American firepower.

“We have a strong army, but not strong enough to defend ourselves against Russia,” doctor Marta Yuzkiv, who signed up to take part in the training, told the newspaper. “If we are occupied, and I hope we are not, we will become the national resistance.”

3 of 7 Civilians take part in training using wooden ‘rifles’ at an abandoned Kiev factory last Sunday (6) — Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP Civilians take part in training using wooden ‘rifles’ at an abandoned Kiev factory on Sunday (6) – Photo: Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Attack anytime

The Russians could attack Ukraine “at any moment”, reiterated this Sunday (13) senior US officials, the day after a phone call between Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin, which gave them “reason for optimism”.

The phone conversation between the two presidents “certainly didn’t show that things were moving in the right direction,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told Fox.

Russia vs West: Understanding the Two Sides of the Ukraine Crisis

Can Putin invade Ukraine amid the Olympics in China? Understand the importance of the relationship between Moscow and Beijing

Russia vs Ukraine: See where Moscow has troops and allies

“There are no signs that Putin intends to ease tensions,” he added. “We believe that major military action could take place at any time.”

4 of 7 A woman is instructed during training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP A woman is instructed during training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Russia, which denies any desire to go to war, has since November concentrated more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine and has begun military maneuvers in Belarus and the Black Sea in recent days, effectively encircling its neighbor.

“For ten days, we’ve seen an acceleration of Russian troop reinforcements and their deployment closer to the border, which is why they could launch military action very, very quickly,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN. .

According to him, the attack “could take place as early as this week.” “It is likely to start with heavy missile attacks and shelling,” followed by “ground troop movements,” he said.

5 of 7 Manina participates in a civilian-oriented training in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP Manina takes part in a training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP

However, he said it was still possible for Putin to choose the diplomatic route. “I’m not in his head,” Sullivan said.

Asked about the reservations expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for whom the United States is very alarmist, Sullivan explained that Washington decided to publicly share its analysis to “prevent Russia from taking Ukraine and the world by surprise”.

Zelensky and Biden are expected to speak by phone this Sunday.

In recent days, diplomatic efforts have intensified to try to prevent a war in Ukraine. After the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected on Monday in Kiev and on Tuesday in Moscow.

6 of 7 Training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP Training aimed at civilians in Mariupol, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine — Photo: Vadim Ghirda/AP