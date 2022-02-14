Ukraine vows to keep airspace open despite Russian threat – News

Ukraine promised, this Sunday (13), keep airspace open for international traveldespite American warnings that russian troopsin maneuvers close to the border, can invade its territory at any time.

“Ukrainian airspace remains open, and the state is working to prevent risks for airlines,” the Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Faced with heightened tensions, the Dutch airline KLM announced the day before that it was suspending all its flights in Ukrainian airspace until further notice.

A Ukrainian SkyUP plane flying from Madeira Island (Portugal) to Kiev had to land in Chisinau, Moldova, this Saturday (12), after the plane’s owner banned entry into Ukrainian airspace.

“The closure of airspace is a sovereign right of Ukraine, and no decision has been taken in this regard,” the ministry said in a statement after a meeting in the presence of officials from the Presidency, airports and Ukrainian airlines.





Most airlines continue to operate, according to the ministry. The agency said that today 29 international airlines operate flights from 34 countries. He admitted, however, that the problem may come from the insurers.

“If necessary, the state will guarantee the return of all Ukrainian citizens from abroad,” Infrastructure Minister Oleksandre Kubrakov said in a statement.



