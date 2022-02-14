Ukraine wants meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss escalation of tensions | World

Ukraine has convened a meeting with Russia and other members of a strategic European security group to discuss growing tensions on its border.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia ignored formal requests to explain the increase in troops in the region.

He said the “next step” is to request a meeting within the next 48 hours for “transparency” about the Russian plans.

Russia has denied any intentions of invading Ukraine, despite a build-up of around 100,000 troops on the neighboring country’s borders.

Kuleba said Ukraine on Friday demanded responses from Russia under the rules of the Vienna Document, an agreement on security matters adopted by members of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), which includes the Russia.

“If Russia is serious about the indivisibility of security in OSCE space, it must live up to its commitment to military transparency to lessen tensions and increase security for all,” the minister said.

Some Western nations have warned that Russia is preparing for an invasion, with the US saying action could start with air strikes “at any moment”.

More than a dozen countries have asked their citizens to leave Ukraine, and some have withdrawn diplomatic officials from the capital, including the US.

But Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has criticized the “panic” that could spread over these allegations, said he had no evidence Russia was planning an invasion in the coming days.

On Sunday, Zelensky spoke for nearly an hour by phone with US President Joe Biden. The White House said Biden reiterated US support for Ukraine and that both leaders agreed on “the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence.”

Ukraine’s statement on the call said the country’s president thanked the US for its “unwavering support” and that in the end, Zelensky invited the US leader to visit Ukraine. There were no comments from the White House.

An hour-long call between Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Saturday produced no breakthrough.

Reporters in Kiev say the panic has not spread through the city, but warnings from the US and other countries have had an effect.

Some commercial airlines canceled flights to the country over the weekend, while Ukraine said it was committing hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of air safety and insurance to keep flight routes in operation.

In July 2014, 298 people died when a Malaysian Airlines flight was shot down over a region of eastern Ukraine occupied by Russian-backed rebel forces.

Earlier, Ben Wallace, the UK’s defense secretary, drew criticism from Ukraine for comments he made comparing the current situation to the appeasement of Nazi Germany in the run-up to World War II.

He told the Sunday Times newspaper: “Maybe he [o presidente Putin] just turn off your tanks and we’ll all go home, but there’s a smell of Munich in the air”, referring to the Munich accords that allowed Germany to invade Czechoslovakian territories. This concession did not stop the war.

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK responded during his appearance on a BBC radio programme: “This is not the best time for us to offend our partners in the world by reminding them of this act which did not actually bring peace, but the opposite – it brought war.”

But diplomatic efforts continue on other fronts as well. German Chancellor Olaf Sholz is scheduled to meet with President Zelensky in Kiev on Monday and with President Putin in Moscow on Tuesday.

The chancellor, who took over Germany’s leadership by succeeding Angela Merkel in December, warned of serious economic consequences for Russia if it launches any invasion, echoing statements by other Western nations and members of the NATO military alliance. ).

But the authorities in Berlin played down any expectations of a rupture.

One of Russia’s demands is that Ukraine — which is currently not a member — should never be allowed to join NATO.

NATO and Western nations insist that sovereign countries like Ukraine are free to decide things for themselves, including potentially applying to join the security alliance, formed in part as a counterweight to the Soviet Union after World War II.

Russia claims that the buildup of troops along the Ukrainian border is its business, within its own territory. On Sunday, senior foreign policy official Yuri Ushakov characterized US warnings of impending invasion as “hysteria”.