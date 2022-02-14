Ukraine wants meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss escalation of tensions

Ukraine wants meeting with Russia within 48 hours to discuss escalation of tensions

Ukrainian military man aims a machine gun during military exercises

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Ukrainian soldiers and police have carried out a wide variety of exercises in recent days.

Ukraine has convened a meeting with Russia and other members of a strategic European security group to discuss growing tensions on its border.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Russia ignored formal requests to explain the increase in troops in the region.

He said the “next step” is to request a meeting within the next 48 hours for “transparency” about the Russian plans.

Russia has denied any intentions of invading Ukraine, despite a build-up of around 100,000 troops on the neighboring country’s borders.

