Ukraine’s air traffic service advises airlines to avoid flying over the Black Sea | World

Ukraine advised airlines on Sunday to avoid flying over the open waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday this week due to Russian naval exercises taking place there, according to Reuters.

More than 30 Russian ships have started training exercises near the Crimean peninsula as part of wider Navy exercises.

More than 30 Russian ships begin military exercises near Crimea

“From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly over this area and plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” Ukraine’s state air traffic service said, adding that the airspace over the territory of the Ukraine remains open.

A senior Ukrainian official said Sunday that Ukraine saw no point in closing its airspace in response to Moscow’s troop build-up, as Dutch airline KLM – part of Air France – said it would stop flying to Ukraine, and Germany’s Lufthansa said it was considering suspending flights.

The United States has said that Russia can invade Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies any invasion plans, saying it is maintaining its own security against attacks by NATO allies.

Ukrainian airline has diverted flight

Russia vs West: Understanding the Two Sides of the Ukraine Crisis

On Sunday, Ukrainian airline SkyUp reported on its website that a flight from Madeira, Portugal, to Kiev, Ukraine, was diverted to Chisinau, the capital of Moldova, after the plane’s lessor banned the flight in Ukrainian airspace. “We were able to reach an agreement on boarding in Chisinau and the transfer of 175 passengers by bus to Kiev,” he said.

According to the airline’s statement, on Saturday (12), the world’s largest insurers informed Ukrainian air carriers that within 48 hours they would stop insuring aircraft for flights in Ukrainian airspace due to increased risks of military invasion.

“The situation is being discussed at the state level. So that airlines can continue flights to Ukraine, the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine is holding an urgent meeting to develop solutions,” the company said.

Dmytro Seroukhov, CEO of SkyUp Airlines, said the company is doing its best to continue operating flights regularly, but that it is not possible to ignore the requirements of aircraft lessors. “We have temporarily stopped selling tickets for flights from February 14 to 16, 2022 and are awaiting a resolution to the situation,” he said.

Dutch airline KLM, part of Air France KLM, said on Saturday that it would stop flying to Ukraine due to growing tensions with Russia.

The announcement came hours after the government of the Netherlands asked Dutch citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible due to the security situation.

As of Saturday, at least 12 countries have advised their citizens to leave the Ukraine-Russia border region, after the US government said on Friday that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days. The tense atmosphere worsened with the military training scheduled to last 10 days. See list: