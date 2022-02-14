Ukraine’s president says he won’t succumb to Russian provocations – News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday that he was in favor of a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis and that the country would not succumb to Russian provocations.

“We are in favor of a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict,” Zelensky said during a telephone conversation with the Belgian politician, according to a statement. The president reiterated that Kiev understands “all risks” in the face of the threat of an attack due to the deployment of more than 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and that “it is prepared for any scenario”.

However, he noted that Ukraine has been in this state of affairs since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula and armed conflict began between Moscow-backed pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army. Zelensky reiterated that currently “the worst enemy is panic” that can be generated by warnings from the West, especially the US, of an imminent Russian attack as early as next week.

The Ukrainian president and Michel discussed the measures being taken to promote de-escalation and achieve peace in Donbass within existing negotiation formats, in particular the Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France).





Volodymyr Zelensky also stressed the importance of unity and coordination of political and diplomatic efforts to unblock the peace process and restore stability, according to his office. He thanked Michel and the EU (European Union) leaders for keeping their diplomats in Ukraine.

The president reiterated the Ukrainian demand that preventive sanctions be imposed on Russia to prevent “the aggressive intentions of the Kremlin”, something the EU does not contemplate. An unprecedented sanctions package is being prepared in case Russia invades the neighboring country.

Zelensky and Michel also discussed how to increase Ukraine’s defensive and financial capabilities in the wake of the Russian threat and the risk of destabilizing the economy. In this context, the Ukrainian president thanked the EU for the 1.2 billion euro macro-financial aid package granted to the former Soviet republic.



