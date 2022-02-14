Under crisis in Ukraine, Bolsonaro travels this Monday to meetings in Russia

Presidential agenda included meeting with Vladimir Putin, lunch at the Kremlin and participation in a roundtable with businessmen

EFE Jair Bolsonaro is due to meet with President Vladimir Putin on the morning of this Wednesday, 16



The president Jair Bolsonaro and his entourage travel to Russia on Monday night, the 14th. The group is expected to leave Brasília at the Armed Forces air base at 7:00 pm. The ministers who will accompany the president are Walter Braga NettoDefense, and Bento Albuquerque, from the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Previously, the forecast was that the minister Teresa Cristina also participate in the official trip, but she was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week. The secretary of commerce and international relations, Orlando Ribeiro, confirmed to the Young Pan News that the agenda of the Ministry of Agriculture already programmed between rural producers and exporters of Russian fertilizers will happen. The Minister of Mines and Energy and the Special Secretary for Strategic Affairs, Admiral Flávio Rocha, will lead the meeting. In turn, Jair Bolsonaro must meet with the president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, the 16th. Following this, he will participate in a press conference and have lunch at the Kremlin and then have a meeting with the president of the Russian Chamber of Deputies. Participation in a roundtable with businessmen is also on the presidential agenda. On Thursday, the 17th, the Brazilian president travels to Hungarywhere he will meet with the country’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, who belongs to a far-right party.

*With information from the reporter Paola Cuenca