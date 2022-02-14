Unimed Curitiba opens Reference Center for the elderly

THE Unimed Curitiba inaugurated a Reference Center for the Elderly to concentrate activities related to the Mais Vida program, which promotes care and comprehensive care for the elderly. old man and assists in the development of healthy habits and attitudes favorable to well-being and quality of life.

According to Taisa Gonçalves de Resende, manager of the cooperative’s health promotion sector, the initiative seeks to help the elderly to remain active and preserve their functional capacity. “Mais Vida came to expand this care, unifying these programs into one and helping to improve the quality of life and providing gains that help the elderly to gain independence. For this, we want this to be a space for all customers who were already participating in these programs and who, even during the pandemic, continued with online activities, but also for customers in this age group who still do not participate,” she explains.

For Marcos Kaminski, administrative manager of the health promotion sector at Unimed Curitiba, space integrates programs that have been developing for a long time and has gone through several phases. “We think very carefully about the place because we always understand the importance of having a reference center to direct more actions and programs. We spent the last year thinking about every detail and what we can do differently to meet the expectations and needs of our audience. So we listened to the participants, every message and suggestion, we received many ideas of what would be interesting, attractive and, on top of that, we now offer this space for the Mais Vida program”, he concludes.