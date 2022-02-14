US delays decision on covid vaccine for under-5s

The measure was taken after the FDA, which is the American regulatory agency, received new information from Pfizer.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a US regulatory agency equivalent to Anvisa, has postponed the evaluation on the release of the Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 years old and said last Friday (11) ), which awaits new data on the effectiveness of the immunizer for this age group.

In a statement, the agency stated that it has received notification from Pfizer of new information that has recently emerged that is relevant to the request for emergency use of the vaccine in children aged between 6 months and 4 years. The request for release, made by the drugmaker and BioNTech, took place on February 1st.

“As part of its ongoing submission, the company recently notified the agency of additional findings from its ongoing clinical trial,” the agency said in a statement.

Continuous submission is the name given to a model that allows pharmaceutical companies to continue submitting documents throughout the process as a way to increase the agility of the review and ensure faster approval, especially in times of a pandemic.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

With the decision, the US agency stated that it has postponed a meeting scheduled for February 15, which was originally supposed to have the role of deciding on the matter. Vaccination for the public aged between 5 and 11 in the United States has been approved by the FDA since October 2021. Data from February 2 indicate that 8.5 million children had already been immunized.

Lawyers reject university vaccination requirement

Covid: Child vaccinated and without comorbidities dies in MG

Queiroga criticizes charging for vaccination passports in schools

US: New York will fire 3,000 civil servants who refused vaccine