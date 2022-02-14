US strategy is to publicize Putin’s next actions; read analysis – International

WASHINGTON – After decades of receiving information warfare classes from Vladimir Putinyou USA are trying to beat the master at his own game. In recent weeks, the US government has detailed the actions of Russian special forces on the Ukrainian border, exposed a plan to create a fake video as a pretext for an invasion, publicized Moscow’s war plans and hinted that Russian officials had doubts about Putin.

It was one of the most aggressive broadcasts of US intelligence since Missile Crisis in Cuba, say analysts. The hope is that disclosure will prevent or delay an invasion. At the same time, aides to Joe Biden have a realistic goal: to make it harder for Putin to justify an invasion with lies, undermining his position and building support for a tougher response. Thus, intelligence agencies, encouraged by the White House, have been making confidential information public.

It’s a gamble. Before the invasion of Iraq in 2003, the government of George W. Bush released information that justified preventive action, including intercepts of Iraqi military conversations and photos of biological weapons labs. It was all wrong, based on lies, misinterpretations and officials who analyzed what they wanted to see.

Now it’s different, say US officials. “In Iraq, intelligence was used to start a war,” he said. Jake Sullivan, US National Security Advisor. “Now, we are trying to avoid a war.”

The new strategy reflects the influence of Avril Hainesdirector of national intelligence, and William Burnshead of CIA, who are willing to release information to thwart Moscow’s plans. “We learned a lot about how Russia uses information as part of its military and security apparatus,” he said. Emily Hornespokesperson for National Security Council.

The Ukrainian government expressed discomfort, stating that information about a possible Russian offensive was sowing unnecessary fear. The concern shows how difficult it is for any democracy to compete with an autocratic state such as Russia. Without compromise with the truth, the Kremlin is better at unconventional warfare. “Remember, Putin is a KGB guy. He doesn’t think like Biden. Putin plays his own game, which may be a little different from ours,” he said. Daniel Hoffmanformer head of the CIA’s Moscow office.

Showing its ease with information warfare, Moscow responded quickly. The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the US of carrying out a “coordinated disinformation attack” to “undermine and discredit Russia’s just demands for security guarantees”.

The Kremlin has been in full swing since last year. Moscow has already accused Ukraine of planning a genocide against ethnic Russians and denounced the Ukrainians as Nazi sympathizers. Russian officials also accused Ukraine and the US of plotting secret plans to justify invading separatist-controlled territory in the east of the country.

The danger of strategy is exposing intelligence-gathering techniques. The Kremlin can block your communications before a possible break-in. Other strategists believe the US could be more aggressive and disclose information about Putin’s key allies or the oligarchs who support him. This could sow doubts about people’s loyalty.

“The new rules of war favor autocracies because they can fight sneaky and dirty,” he said. Sean McFate, from the Atlantic Council. “The question is what do we risk as a democracy by fighting in this way? How does a democracy wage a secret war without losing its democratic soul?”

