US will respond ‘promptly and decisively’ if Russia attacks, Biden tells Ukrainian president

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

In a telephone call, representatives would have agreed to try to deter tension through diplomacy

EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDSBiden to Reinforce NATO Military Troops Near Ukraine

the president of United States, Joe Bidenmade a phone call to his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskythis Sunday, the 13th, in which he guaranteed that the Americans would respond “promptly and decisively” if the Russia attack the Ukraine. According to a statement released by the White House, Biden assured that the country is committed to Ukrainian territorial integrity, as are its allies and partners, in the event of a future Russian invasion. The document, however, reinforces that the two presidents agreed to try to deter tension through diplomacy with Moscow. On Saturday, the 12th, Biden spoke with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, but the conversation did not resolve the impasse.

US security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that Russia has accelerated military activities near the Ukrainian border and that the world needs to be prepared for a possible invasion. calculated that the movement of troops across the border could begin within two days, which Moscow called hysteria. Also on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there would be immediate sanctions on Russia if war broke out, but said he was traveling to meet with Zelensky on Monday and Putin on Tuesday as a way of securing peace.

