Vasco and Botafogo meet again after a historic 4-0 in São Januário in Serie B

Three months after the last confrontation, for Série B, Vasco and Botafogo will face each other again this Sunday, at 8 pm at Castelão, in São Luís do Maranhão. Although that classic with Glorioso’s 4-0 victory in São Januário practically confirmed the future of the two rivals, the reunion for the Carioca Championship will put two teams facing each other in a strong reformulation.

After the rout suffered by the rival, Vasco practically said goodbye to the fight to return to Serie A and began a major overhaul of the squad, under strong pressure from the fans, and the club, which is thinking of becoming SAF, as well as the rival. The result of the drastic change will still be tested, but the beginning of 2022 is encouraging with Zé Ricardo in charge, even with 15 signings and 21 departures compared to last season.

Even still looking for a pattern aimed at Serie B, Vasco is the only unbeaten in the Carioca Championship and tries to keep it, as well as the lead, in this Sunday’s classic. Furthermore, it will be the first major test of this revamped team.

On the other hand, Botafogo came out even stronger from that 4-0, by taking the lead in Serie B to pack their way to the title. With the return to Serie A, Glorioso still managed to find an investor to pay R$ 400 million over the next few years to take over the club’s football.

Currently in the transition process for John Textor to take over the SAF, Botafogo hired little and is experiencing a drastic change in philosophy. That is, like the rival, it is being reformulated. Still with a weakened team (there were five signings and 11 departures), Glorioso fired coach Enderson Moreira and makes important changes to the structure. The classic will be a good thermometer to see how much it affected the team, which will be led on an interim basis by assistant Lucio Flavio.