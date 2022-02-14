‘Villains of inflation’, fuels hit record sales in 2021 | Economy

The astonishing rise in prices did not reduce the average consumption of the main fuels in 2021. Diesel, in particular, has registered strong growth in recent years, due to the eagerness for economic recovery after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) show that last year recorded the highest volume of fuel sales since the beginning of the historical series, in 2000.

In the annual comparison and in absolute numbers, 118.2 million cubic meters of gasoline, ethanol and diesel were sold, from distributors to resellers. One cubic meter is equivalent to 1 thousand liters.

By product, there were 16.7 million cubic meters of ethanol, 39.3 million of gasoline and 62.1 million of diesel. This is an increase of 5% against 2020, the year in which circulation was affected by the arrival of the pandemic.

This means that ethanol had a 13% reduction in demand, but gasoline and diesel more than offset the loss. They were high of 9.5% and 8%, respectively.

Last year’s numbers are very close to pre-pandemic levels, when 118 million cubic meters were sold. In 2019, ethanol performed better, with 22.5 million cubic meters sold, but diesel had “only” 57.2 million.

This profile change has two explanations. Ethanol rose in price, causing private vehicles to favor gasoline. It is known that, after a certain value, ethanol loses to gasoline in efficiency and becomes less profitable.

Diesel, in turn, had an increase in demand due to the intensification of freight. Among the reasons, the pandemic gave impetus to e-commerce, which demands more from the delivery service. In addition, the mismatch of production chains concentrates the moments of selling goods and complicates the transport logistics.

“Diesel has already dropped less because, even in lockdown, you need to supply products. And, when there is a recovery of the economy, even if small, the fuel comes first”, says Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center of Infrastructure (CBIE).

The economist also says that the resumption of fuel consumption explains part of the rapid rise in prices of the three inputs around the world. The price of a barrel of oil, the raw material for all of them, averaged US$44 in 2020 and reached US$70 the following year.

“Power production doesn’t work with ‘on and off’ button, it takes time. First of all, what brings balance to the supply and demand curve is the price”, he says.

Fuel prices: Parliamentarians articulate to contain high

According to the latest data from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), fuels remain the main inflation villains when food products are excluded.

In the 12-month window, ethanol recorded an increase of 54.95%, diesel oil, 45.72%, and gasoline, 42.71%.

“A stronger currency would face the increase in oil prices, but we are experiencing a crisis of fiscal instability in which the government does not present adjustment proposals”, says André Braz, economist and coordinator of price indices at Fundação Getulio Vargas.

With internal problems and geopolitical conflicts centered on the border between Ukraine and Russia on the radar, Braz understands that the situation of fuels should not gain relief in the short term.

Understand the ways out of the Ukraine crisis and the Russian sphere of influence in the world

Whenever major powers in the oil world get involved in diplomatic issues, commodities — especially oil — become more volatile on the international market. A new supply complication could trigger yet another trigger for fuel prices to rise around the world.

Added to this is the election year in Brazil, which usually adds elements of instability to the economy. As the fiscal agenda is put aside, the market retracts and creates difficulties for investment and the entry of dollars into the country.

“The campaign must be carried out with populist measures, which spend more than they raise. This increases uncertainty and renews the impact on the exchange rate”, says the economist at Ibre/FGV

“A simple solution would be a plan to stop the escalation of public debt. But what we see is the opposite.”

PEC on Fuels: Senate president seeks solution with minister Paulo Guedes

To lower the price of gasoline and diesel by force, the federal government articulated a Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) with the objective of reducing federal taxes on diesel and gasoline.

According to Andréia Sadi’s blogMinister Guedes’ team has complained that the tax waiver proposal that is in the Senate is “kamikaze” because it does not bring with it any tax compensation measure at a time when economists recommend cutting spending.

For André Braz, in addition to not attacking the main problem, which is the devaluation of the real, the text can cause even more inflation by the “unanchoring” of investors’ expectations.

“Anchoring inflation expectations” is the jargon used by economists to describe the plans that the economic team intends to implement to contain the rise in prices and provide predictability to the country’s interest rates, for example.

“Agents who today believe that inflation will converge to the target may break with that belief and it is difficult to contain the pass-through of prices. Inflation can go to other fronts and make the job of monetary policy more difficult,” she says.