Want to lose weight? Discover 5 nutritional goals that are more effective than diet

Losing a few pounds is the wish of many people, especially when a new year begins. By common sense, the fastest way to achieve the desired goal is to bet on restrictive diets, but the truth is that other attitudes can generate much better results.

“In addition to deregulating our feelings of satiety and hunger, this type of regimen also reduces our basal metabolic rate, which is the amount of energy the body expends when it is at rest. That way, the person will have more difficulty losing weight in the future”, says nutritionist Aline Monteiro, a specialist in eating disorders at USP (University of São Paulo).

This is the reason why people who give up the diet end up returning to the same weight or even gaining more. And that’s where the frustration starts.

5 attitudes better than diet

The psychologist and researcher Blair Brunette, from the University of Minnesota, in the United States, listed five nutritional goals more efficient to lose weight than restrictive diets. None of them involve removing a specific type of food from the plate, except in cases of allergy or intolerance.

1. More water

Water consumption is essential for those who want to live better. Despite this, many people have difficulties in ingesting the recommended daily portions of the liquid, which can cause fatigue, headache and even more serious problems, such as urinary infections and high blood pressure.

To facilitate consumption, the tip is to always leave a glass of water on the bedside table and drink it in the morning, after waking up. If the problem is the lack of aroma, it is worth putting some pieces of fruit and even betting on teas and infusions before going to sleep.

“There is a rule of taking 35 ml per kg of body weight, but this can vary according to the level of physical activity, age and pace of life. Therefore, the ideal is to monitor each person’s urine and intestinal rhythm”, says Monteiro.

2. More fiber

Fibers are powerful plant compounds that provide numerous benefits for the body. In addition to improving intestinal function and helping to control cholesterol levels, they help in healthy weight loss and even in the prevention of colon cancer.

“Individuals who eat a lot of fiber tend to have a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, hypertension, obesity, diabetes, colon cancer, intestinal disorders, among others”, explains Renata Kitade, a specialist in eating disorders at USP and head of the research team. nutrition at Esporte Clube Pinheiros, in São Paulo (SP).

3. More variety

The relationship of those who want to lose weight with food can get a little strained over time. To reverse this situation, make the process more enjoyable by diversifying your menu. Look for new recipes and try at least one new dish every week.

“Developing culinary skills helps a person to have moments of self-care. Learning to cook can make her rescue affective memories, get in touch with her origins, in addition to increasing social interaction: you can cook for someone or invite a friend to cook with you”, suggests Aline Monteiro.

4 – More inclusion

Excluding a certain type of food from the diet only increases the desire to eat that thing. Instead of eliminating or prohibiting, opt for the inclusion of healthy and nutritious options. According to a study by Stockholm University in Sweden, this attitude usually guarantees much better results than subtraction.

“Today, diets are increasingly being replaced by inclusion, that is, the objective is to add healthy and nutritious options to bring satiety, health and, thus, reduce industrialized and processed foods”, explains Luisa Wolpe Simas, professor at UFRJ and specialist in clinical nutrition from UFPR.

5. More intuition

Self-knowledge is one of the most important things in the slimming process. Respect your body when you’re hungry, keeping limits like times and types of food. Understand how to satisfy your body and get to know yourself better to achieve balance.

“It’s a challenging goal to understand the body’s signals and stimuli. This line of work believes that people can make smarter nutritional choices if they understand how their body and routine work”, says Eric Naegeli, CEO of Diethetica Nutri & Food and a graduate in food technology from Universidade Gama Filho.

“It is to be something pleasant, with lightness, in tune with our interior and with the environment in question”, concludes Renata Kitade.