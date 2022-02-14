Water still takes care of houses and residents bury victims in Mário Campos – Gerais

Érica Soares dos Reis Garrido buried her mother, a victim of pneumonia, the day before her birthday (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA PRESS)

The housewife Érica Garrido turned 37 this Sunday (13/2), but the tears took over her face, turning into sadness the face of those who need to receive, at this moment, much more than congratulations. She needs support and strength to keep going. The day, which should have been one of joy and celebration, was one of dismay, as she had to deal with the greatest pain: she buried her mother the day before her own birthday. After the heavy rains that hit the city of Mário Campos, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, a month ago, Érica tries to get back on her feet, but the task is not easy in the face of so many material and emotional losses.

Like her, other residents of the Campos Verdes neighborhood no longer know what to do to get back to life. In some houses, the water mixed with the mud still reaches almost to the ceiling, even though a month has passed since the rains on January 9, which raised the level of the Paraopeba River, which overflowed. Furniture, documents and photos were lost in the mud. They try to clean houses and land, but the force of the flood was such that, on their own, they are unable to drain the water that floods the entire area and remove so much dirt. Some residents were not even able to enter the house to account for the damage.

During the period when the rain hit the region, Erica’s mother fell ill with pneumonia, the situation worsened and she died on Friday (11/2). “Yesterday we buried her, the day before my birthday,” she says in disbelief. The housewife considers that the death may be the result of the neglect in which the neighborhood was left after the rains, with water and mud everywhere, gateway to infectious diseases such as pneumonia.

The drama brought by the flooding of the Paraopeba River may seem like a tragedy film. But the brands leave no doubt how real the scenes they experienced were. Those who arrive in the city can get an idea of ​​the drama when they see the steel cable bridge over the Paraobepa River completely swallowed up by the force of the river. Without the bridge, on the MG-040, the connection between Mário Campos and Joaquim de Bicas was damaged. For this reason, the 9th of January does not leave the memory of the residents.

“There were already many days of rain, the water started to rise on a Thursday, January 8th, we started monitoring and we realized that the water level was rising very fast”. Two days after the Paraopeba flood was confirmed, residents had to leave their homes in a hurry. “It was a task force, helping each other. We left on Saturday, January 9. At dawn, water invaded our homes”, recalls Érica.

Astramiro Leandro dos Reis buried the woman who suffered from pneumonia (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA PRESS)

Erica and her family were welcomed at a friend’s house. Me, my parents, my children and my husband. We stayed there waiting for the water to go down”. Erica’s mother couldn’t resist the pneumonia she contracted, despite having been hospitalized for three days to treat the infection. Elizabeth was buried on Saturday (12/2). cause of water. We have a heart problem, we went to work in the water. I have pneumonia and it started with pneumonia. She couldn’t take it,” she said.

The self-employed Astramiro Leandro dos Reis, 67, used to live with his wife Elizabeth Soares Gonçalves dos Reis, 60, but now what they lived there are just memories. On the day of the flood that took over the houses in the neighborhood, the couple was at home and had to leave in a hurry.

The water also reached the house of his daughter, who lives with her husband and two granddaughters. When the water was still filled with water, they were sheltered by friends who live in the upper part, where the flood did not reach.

Antonio Wilson, wife, daughter-in-law and son, people with disabilities, had to leave the house that a month after the flood of the Paraopeba River is still flooded (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA PRESS)

The water still floods much of Antônio Wilson Dinis’ house and backyard, 55 years old, born and raised in the city of Mário Campos. “It was a tragedy. I haven’t slept since the 10th, because this water rose very fast, overnight. I took my dogs out swimming. My furniture, which is old, my father’s story, was all inside the house, I lost everything, photo of my mother, documentation. Everything got wet.”

He, his wife, son and daughter-in-law lived in the house, both disabled, and two granddaughters. In the critical period, the family took shelter in a friend’s store in Bairro Citrolândia, in Betim. After a month, he returns to the site and almost nothing has changed in the landscape: the water level is still high on the ground and inside the house.

The sadness of the residents increases when they look at the destroyed houses and with the marks of the force of the water without even receiving a signal of when the city hall will drain the water and remove the mud from the houses. “My family is very large in Mário Campos, but they didn’t have that consideration for us”, says Antônio.

He didn’t feel supported by teams that went there. “A city official who said he would not go into the water to help. I had to get into the mud”, he says, who is treating a health problem, a hernia in the stomach. “The death of our neighbor, such a dear person, hurt. It hurts. It’s a lot of suffering. We had little help. It’s neglect”, he complains.

He says he had to buy a pump with his own resources. “I borrowed money from my daughter-in-law, who is special, from my son, who is retired, to buy the pump.” He tries to remove the water that still occupies the lower floor of the house and much of the land. “I asked the city hall for a truck, but it didn’t come. They didn’t help me, no”, he alleges. Antônio recalls that the Civil Defense went to the place to carry out an inspection, but, so far, has not received the report.”

Renata Paula de Oliveira can’t get home due to flooding (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA PRESS)

It is not possible to go to the house of Renata Paula de Oliveira, 44, because the water level is still high at the gate that gives access to the residence. She lived there with her parents, who had to leave the place as a result of the flooding. “There’s no way to stay here. My father and mother went to my aunt and uncle’s house, in the countryside. My mother is very nervous, she is hypertensive and has depression. I managed to get that water out. I couldn’t clean the house. My mother comes back tomorrow and I don’t even know what I’m going to say, because she’s going to be desperate to see her house as it is”.

Renata hired a professional to dig furrows in the land to try to drain the water, but the work was in vain. “Unfortunately the water is not going. Here in front the neighbors have the land with clay water. So the water will not come out until they open holes for the water to come out”, she says. According to her, the city hall made a ditch at the bottom of the lot to see if it would drain, some of the water drained, but the land is still flooded. “There’s no way to get in to clean the house.”

On Friday (11/2), the Civil Defense of Mário Campos issued an alert for heavy rains, also informing that the river level had risen and that they were monitoring it. “It is important that the population is aware of risk situations”. The report contacted the city hall, however, it was closed this Sunday.

January 9th: the date of the tragedy

A month after the flood of the Paraopeba River that flooded several points in Mario Campos, the city still has houses with water almost to the ceiling. (photo: Edésio Ferreira/EM/DA PRESS)

On January 9, the Paraopeba River overflowed and flooded several regions of the city. The water almost exceeded the goal post of the Arthur Ferreira Campos Football Field and changing rooms were taken over. The connection between Mário Campos and Betim was interrupted due to the flood. Residents had to be hastily evacuated from homes flooded with water.