What matters to markets in geopolitical conflict – Money Times

The shift in geopolitical tensions between RussiaUkraine and allies is highlighted this Monday (14), with markets in Europe operating in the negative.

Broker Commcor highlights that, regardless of the occurrence of a military conflict, the market has been reducing risk for the simple reason of seeking security in the imminence of a delicate escalation of the situation.

On Friday (11), there was a considerable downward movement in the main stock exchanges, as well as an increase in oil prices, commodity which has already been pricing such a risk over the last few weeks.

This Monday, around 10:20 am, the Ibovespawhich is heavily weighted by commodities, rose 0.27% to 113,800 points. Track Money Times real time.

Gas, commodities and inflation

According to Commcor, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine makes the market monitor the prices of gas and other commodities.

In the worst case scenario, he says, the escalation could “make things very difficult in terms of supply to Europe in the middle of winter and, consequently, the perception of the inflationary trajectory and possible impacts on the guidance of the European Central Bank”.

The brokerage says that the market is aware of the situation and “without a doubt with well-designed risk reduction strategies, one of the great questions today is which sectors/markets can come out “unspoiled” or even benefit from a possible effective conflict” .

“On this front, Brazil could be tested in the current moment of [estrangeiro] positive,” he says.