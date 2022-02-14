Which countries supply Ukraine with weapons? | World

Germany has refused to send arms to Ukraine. But amid fears of a Russian invasion, other NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) countries have already exported thousands of tons of weapons and ammunition to Kiev.Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov posts new photos on his Twitter account almost every day. They show large cargo planes crammed with crates that weigh tons. Inside are weapons and ammunition that some NATO countriesmainly the United States and the United Kingdom, have been shipping to Ukraine.

The objective is to strengthen the country in the face of the threat posed by Russia, which has an estimated 100,000 troops stationed on the border. According to Kiev, Western partners have already provided $1.5 billion in military aid.

The boxes that Reznikov greets on Twitter contain, among other things, Javelin-type missiles and NLAW. In the framework of the newly initiated Ukrainian military maneuver “Snowstorm 2022”, many Ukrainian soldiers will likely be able to use these new anti-tank weapons for the first time.

Fired from a launcher on the soldiers’ shoulder, the missiles are aimed at a previously defined target. Because they are small and weigh little, the missiles are easy to transport.

Since 2019, the US has provided Ukraine with Javelin missiles. Information on the exact number varies, but as of Q3 2021, hundreds of them are likely to have been delivered to Ukraine. Washington also granted the Baltic states permission to transfer Javelin missiles from their stockpiles to Ukraine.

Need for more missiles

The portable Javelin missile system is considered the most modern anti-tank weapon in the world. It can hit targets – such as armored vehicles or bunkers – from more than 2 kilometers away. Javelin missiles can also destroy heavy tanks, hitting the upper part of the armor, which is usually the most fragile.

This also applies to NLAW missiles, which come from British stockpiles. They work similarly, but have a shorter range than the Javelin model. Recently, London supplied Ukraine with around 2,000 NLAW missiles.

“These systems are exactly what we need most,” said Mykola Bielieskov of Kiev’s National Institute for Strategic Studies, an organization that advises the Ukrainian president on security issues.

“They can be easily integrated into our Army arsenal, and soldiers can learn to fire them very quickly,” Bielieskov told DW. “In the event of a Russian attack, using them en masse would be very effective. That’s why we need more of them.”

Russian air superiority

The Russian Armed Forces are clearly superior to the Ukrainian ones, especially in the air. “In the event of an attack, the Russians can achieve air supremacy within two to three days by completely eliminating the Ukrainian Air Force and destroying air defenses”explains Gustav Gressel, a security policy expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin.

This is due to the fact that Russia has a much larger number of planes than Ukraine, but also because of Moscow. to be able to monitor the radio communication of Ukrainian planes and their anti-aircraft defenses, as these are technologies from the former Soviet Union. In addition, Ukrainian pilots have fewer flight hours than Russian pilots, as aircraft were spared for lack of spare parts, Gressel points out.

“All this makes the Russian Air Force superior,” says the expert. “And once Russia gains air supremacy, it will be free to attack ground forces. Moscow will then be able to use drones in Ukrainian airspace to locate formations and order artillery strikes. That way, it can wear down the opponent before it actually enters.” in direct combat.”

Stinger and Grom: US and Polish anti-aircraft missiles

From Kiev’s point of view, an air defense upgrade is therefore particularly important. But that will hardly be possible in the short term, Gressel opines.

“If more complex anti-aircraft missiles were placed on the territory of the Ukrainians, such as, for example, the American Patriot missile system or the German IRIS-T SL, this would certainly mean a real reinforcement”, says the expert, pointing out, however, that training soldiers in such systems takes a lot of time. “It takes several months for a military to actually successfully operate this device in Ukraine. And we don’t have several months on hand.”

Therefore, the focus is now on portable missile systems. The Prime Minister of Lithuania, Ingrida Simonyte, announced this Thursday (10) that her country will provide in the coming days American Stinger missiles to Ukraine.

Furthermore, Poland is sending the Ukrainians a similar heat-guided weapon – the Grom – that can hit aircraft at a distance of up to 3 kilometers. As the Ukrainian Army already has similar weapons in its arsenal, it shouldn’t be too difficult to train military personnel to use Grom and Stinger missiles.

“These missiles that can be launched by just one soldier are very useful because they make Russian air strikes less effective,” says Mykola Bielieskov of the National Institute for Strategic Studies. “Even employed in large numbers, you could not shoot down all Russian jets and helicopters, but Russia would pay a higher price for an attack.”

Bayraktar: drones from Turkey

In the last years, Ukraine purchased at least 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey, a member country of NATO. Unmanned aircraft could be equipped with engines made in Ukraine itself. Kiev also got a license to manufacture its own Bayraktar drones in the country, and the defense minister recently announced the construction of the factory.

The Turkish Bayraktar drone can be used for reconnaissance, but it can also be equipped with bombs and laser-guided missiles. In late October, a Ukrainian Army Bayraktar drone destroyed, for the first time, an artillery piece belonging to pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country.

Drones also offer militarily weaker armies the ability to inflict sensitive losses. The 2020 Azerbaijan-Armenia war has shown that Soviet-era air defense systems are largely ineffective against modern drones like Bayraktar. However, there are doubts as to whether this also applies to new Russian surface-to-air defense systems such as the Panzir S1.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Bayraktar drones are also to be used in the current “Snowstorm 2022” military maneuvers.

Ammunition: Poland, Czech Republic and other countries

In addition to missiles launched by a soldier and protective equipment such as helmets and vests, the boxes currently unloading at Kiev airport mainly contain ammunition, intended for Ukrainian Army rifles and artillery weapons.

The ammunition comes, among others, from the Czech Republic and Poland, a country that is also threatened by Russia and that for years has been sending weapons to Ukraine.

Since 2014, in addition to the aforementioned countries, NATO members Canada and France have also supplied weapons to Ukraine, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri). In recent weeks especially UK and US shipments have increased significantly. According to Minister Reznikov, the Americans alone have already sent 1,300 tons of weapons to Ukraine.

No German weapons in the crisis zone

So far, Germany has refused to supply Ukraine with weapons. Ahead of German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s trip to Kiev on Monday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk reinforced his government’s call for Berlin to supply heavy weapons.

Ukraine needs 12,000 anti-tank missiles and 1,000 anti-aircraft missiles to be able to defend against a Russian attack, Melnyk told German broadcaster Bild TV on Sunday.

For Gressel, the German refusal will not greatly affect the Russian president’s military calculations. “But it can make a political difference, as Russia must rely on sanctions in the event of an attack. And the credibility of the threat of sanctions is reinforced through the supply of weapons,” says the security expert.

After all, a government that sends weapons would likely have no problem deciding on sanctions in the event of an emergency. “In this sense, the growing number of European states supplying Ukraine with weapons, even if they are just old artillery munitions, is also a political signal for Moscow.”

The fact that the German government does not send weapons and obstructs the Estonian delivery of nine howitzers from the former East Germany to Ukraine is “illogical”, criticizes Bielieskov, adding that it will be remembered in Kiev. Berlin’s justification is that Germany, in general, does not send weapons to regions in crisis.

On the eve of his trip to Eastern Europe, Scholz warned on Sunday that Russia would face sanctions “immediately” if it invaded Ukraine.