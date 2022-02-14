Why are athletes diagnosed with testicular cancer? – 02/13/2022

Let it be clear in the first sentence of the text: physical activity is not a risk factor for the development of testicular tumor, but the age group of high-performance athletes, who are usually young. Testicular cancer is most common in men aged 15 to 34 years.

This is the case of Jean Pierre. When presenting in the first week of February for medical examinations at Girensunspor, in Turkey, the midfielder, on loan from Grêmio, was diagnosed with testicular cancer and, because of that, the athlete chose to return to Porto Alegre to start treatment. Jean Pyerre is 23 years old and is within the age group with the highest incidence of the disease.

It is precisely the age factor that explains why other high-performance athletes have been diagnosed with testicular cancer, it has nothing to do with physical exercise or sport. Most athletes retire in their 40s, while the most common cancer in men — prostate cancer — increases in incidence after age 50, with a peak after age 65.

Like Jean Pyerre, other cases of testicular cancer in competitors in different sports (football, basketball and cycling, to name a few) have also become public. These include the Dutch Arjen Robben, the French Éric Abidal, the American Lance Armstrong and the Brazilians Nenê Hilário, Ederson and Magrão.

Testicular cancer epidemiology

When considering men over 35 years of age, testicular cancer appears only in the 22nd position, which is 35 times less common than prostate cancer.

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), testicular tumors account for 5% of all cancer cases among men in Brazil. It is easily cured when detected early and has a low mortality rate.

In all, there are 74 thousand new cases of testicular cancer annually in the world (35 thousand of them between 15 and 34 years old). The data are from the Globocan 2020 survey, from the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization.

Also according to Globocan 2020, with 3,300 new cases per year, Brazil has the highest incidence of testicular cancer in Latin America. The highest prevalence on the continent is observed in Argentina, with 8.1 cases per 100,000 Argentines, while the prevalence in Brazil is 2.5 cases.

One-third fewer testicular biopsies in 2020

When analyzing DataSUS data, SBCO (Brazilian Society of Oncological Surgery) notes that in 2020 there was a 32% reduction in Brazil, when compared to 2019, in the number of testicular biopsies, an exam that confirms the diagnosis of cancer.

“There was a great pent-up demand as a reflection of the pandemic. When noticing signs in the body, going to the doctor cannot be neglected”, warns the oncological surgeon Héber Salvador, president of SBCO.

Another factor that makes early diagnosis difficult in Brazil is the fact that it is very common for men to associate any change in the testicle with an STI (sexually transmitted infection) or recent trauma.

In the United States, where about 10,000 new cases of testicular cancer are reported annually, 99% of patients are alive five years after treatment when the disease is diagnosed at the earliest stage.

When there is distant spread (metastasis), the five-year survival drops to 72.5%. The data are from SEERs, a survey by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), in the United States.

Risk factors

Age – most cases occur between the ages of 15 and 50 years, with the most common in the world being between 15 and 34 years of age.

Race – white men are 5 to 10 times more likely to develop testicular cancer than men of other races.

Genetic inheritance – when there is a family history of testicular cancer, the risk is increased.

cryptorchidism – condition in which the testicle has not descended into the scrotum is an important risk factor. Men who have had surgery to correct this condition are also at risk of developing testicular cancer.

Klinefelter Syndrome – increased risk also for those who have this sexual chromosomal disorder, which is characterized by low levels of male hormones, sterility, breast enlargement and small testes.

HIV and previous treatment for testicular cancer are also risk factors and require greater attention.

Infertility is a risk factor, and workers exposed to pesticides may also be at increased risk of developing the disease.

main symptoms

The most common is the appearance of a hard lump, usually painless, about the size of a pea. But you should be aware of other changes, such as an increase or decrease in the size of the testicles, hardening, dull pain in the lower abdomen, blood in the urine and an increase or sensitivity of the nipples.

If changes are observed, the doctor, preferably a urologist, should be consulted.

Below are the main symptoms:

Small, hard, painless lump

Change in testicle consistency

Heaviness in the scrotum

Dull pain in the lower abdomen or groin

Pain or discomfort in the testicle or scrotum

Breast growth or loss of sexual desire

Growth of facial and body hair in very young boys

Backache

Testicular self-examination is an important habit for the early diagnosis of this type of cancer. Although there is no established protocol, self-assessment should be encouraged and medical assistance recommended in case of changes or doubts.

Treatment

The therapeutic approach is defined on a case-by-case basis. Surgery, called an orchiectomy, is done to remove the testicle with an incision in the groin. The most common is complete removal of the affected testicle (previously increased markers or larger lesions). The patient’s sexual or reproductive function is not affected as long as the other testicle is healthy.

At this time, tissue samples are examined to determine the stage of the cancer. Testicular tumors of the seminoma type (the most common) are treated with surgery, often associated with radiotherapy or chemotherapy depending on the stage (discovery stage of the disease).

*With information from Inca