Why did the rapper’s kneeling generate controversy?

Rapper Eminem took a knee during his musical performance at the halftime Super Bowl LVI yesterday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — with the Rams winning.

According to the American news portal ‘Puck News’, the 49-year-old rapper was already suggesting that he would make the gesture, but the league’s bosses would have rejected the position – they wanted a halftime show without any posture that could be considered controversial. However, Eminem disobeyed the principals and took a knee.

Eminem’s attitude is a reference to quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 began to kneel during the performance of the American anthem before matches, as a form of protest against inequality and racial brutality that are very present in the country.

The gestures of the former San Francisco 49ers player generated much debate in the NFL and divided opinion. The fact is that the following year, when Kaepernick’s contract ended with the 49ers, he couldn’t get any team to play for the season and is still without playing. The player accuses the league of collusion.

Even Donald Trump, then President of the United States at the time, spoke out about Kaepernick. He took to Twitter to criticize the gesture: “The NFL has all sorts of rules and regulations. The only way out for them is to set a rule saying you can’t kneel during our national anthem!”

In September 2017, Trump criticized the stance of American league athletes. Trump said at a political event that any protesting player was a “son of a bitch” who should be fired, and called for a boycott of NFL games, triggering protests by dozens of players, coaches and some team owners before games. of the league on Sunday.

Without a team, the quarterback has turned into a civil rights social activist and a very representative figure. He founded the organization ‘Know Your Rights Camp’, whose purpose is social empowerment and teaching history and fundamental rights to young black Americans.

In six seasons in the NFL, Kaepernick had his best moment in 2012 — when he helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl XLVII. The team was defeated by the Baltimore Ravens 34-31.