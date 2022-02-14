Why does our heart beat faster when we’re in love? – 02/13/2022

The legs shake, the hands sweat and the heartbeat accelerates. The mind seems to be focused on a single being. If you’ve ever been in love, you must understand this feeling. Sometimes, we are affected by intense and overwhelming symptoms. For many, just thinking about the loved one activates the trigger for the body to present such reactions. And why does this happen?

When we fall in love, we usually associate the feeling with the heart. However, it is the brain that receives the stimuli and releases hormones that will act in our body. It is in the brain that the key to all the changes that are awakened when we fall in love with someone.

In the face of a passion, there is a tendency for an increase in blood pressure, respiratory and heart rate, dilation of pupils, tremors and blushing. There are those who also experience lack of appetite, difficulties in concentration, issues related to memory and sleep.

a shower of hormones

Several studies have already been carried out in order to understand how the chemical cascade that passion and love trigger in the body works. Recent research shows that brain structures, called the caudate nucleus, are more active in passionate individuals.

Being in contact with the loved one, even if only by phone or text, can cause the release of doses of chemical substances, such as dopamine, testosterone, oxytocin, serotonin, adrenaline, endorphin and phenylamphetamine, hormones capable of generating feelings of euphoria. , comfort and pleasure, in addition to physical changes. Substances tend to make us more agitated, courageous and willing to undertake new tasks.

body changes

When we are in love, the production of these hormones, in most cases, increases significantly, generating different reactions. Dopamine, for example, is a neurotransmitter of joy and happiness. It is responsible for regulating functions in the body, interfering with the acceleration of the heart and the feeling of butterflies in the stomach. It induces euphoria.

The substance acts mainly on brain reward circuits. Its excess activates attention behaviors. A possible explanation, even, for the fact that the person in love only has eyes and focus for those who aroused such feeling.

We can also highlight the greater amount of serotonin released, responsible for the perception of well-being. There is also a change in the levels of testosterone, a hormone that, among other things, regulates sexual function.

Despite being more related to males, it is present in both bodies, men and women – in them, in smaller amounts. With passion, in women it stimulates the libido; in men, their rates drop, leaving them less aggressive.

But what about the racing heart?

Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Passion makes the heart beat faster and stronger: the heart rate can reach 150 beats per minute — under normal health conditions and without external stimuli, the ideal rate varies from 60 to 80 beats per minute. And the explanation again comes from hormones. One of the main substances that act directly on the heart is adrenaline. Derived from cortisol, it is one of the hormones that causes an increase in heart rate.

It also stimulates the elevation of blood pressure rates, an effect that is counteracted by another substance released, endorphin. These short-lived spikes can even train our hearts to pump blood more efficiently, similar to aerobic exercise — albeit to a lesser degree. The feeling that triggers excitement and happiness can, in this way, more than just make you feel good, have benefits for heart health.

Research carried out over the last few years has proven that emotions influence chemistry, hormones and the functioning of the body. We already know that certain feelings interfere with cholesterol, metabolism, coronary heart disease, hypertension and the immune system, important factors for the cardiovascular system.

beyond passion

The fact is that love, in general, can impact heart health. And not just romantic love, as we’ve talked about so far. Having close and loving relationships with friends and family also contributes to cardiovascular issues.

Several studies have investigated the role of support from loved ones in the recovery of procedures and interventions performed on the heart, such as coronary artery bypass graft surgery. Surveys show that patients who had social support had a better recovery and survival rate.

A hug, for example, can help — and a lot! When we are embraced in the arms of another person, our body releases oxytocin, the hormone associated with love, the feeling of pleasure, security and physical and emotional well-being. Oxytocin helps to reduce blood pressure, anxiety and stress – with high production of the substance, it is possible to reduce the amount of two other hormones linked to stress, cortisol and norepinephrine.

Feelings and emotions that involve companionship, friendship, love and joy lead to muscle relaxation, vasodilation, intestinal relaxation, glandular secretion, salivation, heat without sweating, that is, manifestations that help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

And it seems that even writing about love can be good for your heart health! In two trials published in Human Communication Researchcollege students who spent 20 minutes writing about their affection for loved ones, such as friends, relatives, and/or romantic partners, experienced significant drops in total cholesterol (mean cholesterol levels were reduced from 170 mg/dL to 159 mg/dL) .

When the passion ends…

Yes, it ends — and believe me, there’s a very healthy side to it! At the height of passion, the chemical changes become so intense and stressful that, if they lasted too long, the organism would collapse. The validity period of the “passion effect” varies between studies. This usually occurs within a few months, with the brain discharging fewer substances into the body.

It is worth remembering that here we address the good side of passion, but we need to point out that it can be a beneficial emotion for some, however, it is also the cause of anxiety and other complications. It all depends a lot on the scenario, experiences and relationships of each one.

We must also emphasize that the interesting thing is that the “passion effect” passes naturally to continue being positive for health. Which, we know, is not always the case. Sometimes, when the relationship ends in this period, the behavior of some individuals comes close to obsession, with various complications and psychological and even physical consequences.