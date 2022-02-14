Why Latin America has become the new US ‘junk’

Abhishek Pratap

  • Lioman Lima – @liomanlima
  • BBC News World

people in dump

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

US garbage exports to Latin America hit record in 2021

For years, in the world of politics, Latin America was considered “the backyard of the United States”, its “zone of influence”. Now, environmental groups in the region say it has become something else: their dump.

Since 2018, plastic waste export levels from the United States to Latin America have increased considerably, with 2021 being the year in which the largest amount of waste was exported on record.

According to data from the Last Beach Cleanup, a California-based environmental organization, as of October last year, the US had sent more than 89,824,167 kg of plastic waste to countries in the region, some of which received twice as much as in 2020.

The situation led the environmental platform Gaia, which brings together 130 organizations from Latin America and the Caribbean, to publish a statement last December demanding that governments in the region act in what it considers an emergency.

